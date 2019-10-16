﻿
5 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit spectacular glacier in Pakistan – best photos

The Duke and Duchess continue with their tour

Prince William and Kate's Pakistan tour itinerary revealed – Day 3
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled to northern Pakistan for the third day of their royal tour, visiting the Chitral district of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, where Princess Diana travelled on her 1991 solo tour of the country. William and Kate began their day at the stunning Broghil National Park where they walked around the tip of a glacier and were able to see how it has retreated as a result of climate change. Kensington Palace said the eco-conscious royals were hoping to "shine a light on the very real consequences of global warming and its devastating effects on our planet."

William and Kate listened as an expert explained how climate change is impacting the glacial landscapes. Later on Wednesday, they travelled to a nearby valley in the centre of Chitral, where isolated communities have suffered from severe flash flooding in recent years as a result of nearby glaciers melting. They saw buildings and farmland destroyed in the severe floods of 2015 and heard from locals who were affected. Let's take a look at photos from day three of the tour…

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess touched down at Chitral airport on Wednesday, where they were given a very warm welcome. They were presented with a book that featured photos of Princess Diana's visit to the area in 1991, as well as embroidered coats.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate was gifted a shawl to keep her warm during the glacial visit, and a striking hat with peacock feathers. When Diana visited in the nineties, she was also given a feathered cap.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess opted for an autumnal look, wearing a midi brown skirt with a dark brown top and waistcoat by Really Wild. She had her hair styled halfway up, and kept her makeup natural and simple.

Photo: © Getty Images
During her visit in 1991, Princess Diana was made an honorary member of the Chitral Scouts' elite corps, posing for photographs wearing a regimental embroidered coat and feathered cap they presented her with.

