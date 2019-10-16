Prince William and Kate Middleton's Pakistan tour itinerary revealed – Day 3 The Duke and Duchess continue their tour of Pakistan

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will follow in the footsteps of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, as they fly north to Pakistan's stunning Hindu Kush mountain range, a few miles from the Afghan border. William and Kate are visiting Chitral district of Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, where Diana travelled on her 1991 solo tour of the country.

They will walk around the tip of a glacier to see how it has retreated as a result of climate change and, according to Kensington Palace, they "hope to shine a light on the very real consequences of global warming and its devastating effects on our planet." They will also see how severe flash flooding caused by melting glaciers has affected a nearby valley as they visit a village and meet people whose buildings and farmland were destroyed by heavy flooding in 2015.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on tour in Pakistan until Friday

The Duke and Duchess will then watch a drill carried out by volunteers with a local Emergency Response Team, now supported by UK aid which played a vital role in saving lives in 2015. They'll also see a Search and Rescue Team demonstrating how they evacuate casualties across a river.

MORE: 'I was a big fan of my mother too': Prince William poignantly remembers Princess Diana in Pakistan

Before returning to Islamabad, William and Kate will visit a village to learn about the Kalash people's unique heritage and traditions, meeting children and young people and hearing how the tribe lives alongside other communities in the region. It promises to be a "colourful and fun introduction to rural life," says Kensington Palace.

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived on Monday evening

The mountainous province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been plagued by militant activity in recent years and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office advises against all travel to some areas and all but essential travel to other parts around Chitral.

MORE: Kate Middleton ditches her heels for Russell & Bromley flats in Pakistan

During her visit in 1991, Diana was made an honorary member of the Chitral Scouts' elite corps, posing for photographs wearing a regimental embroidered coat and feathered cap they presented her with. Kate was presented with a similar hat featuring peacock feathers, while William was given a cloak, during Wednesday's visit.

Princess Diana pictured in Chitral in 1991

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.