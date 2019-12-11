﻿
8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton has a princess moment in dazzling tiara as she attends reception - best photos

The Duchess of Cambridge looked so regal

...
Kate Middleton has a princess moment in dazzling tiara as she attends reception - best photos
You're reading

Kate Middleton has a princess moment in dazzling tiara as she attends reception - best photos

1/8
Next

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex host early Christmas dinner at home
williamandkateincar-
Photo: © PA
1/8

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning as she was pictured arriving for the Queen's Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening. Prince William and Kate, 37, arrived by car from Kensington Palace for the annual white tie event.

The Duchess donned the Lover's Knot tiara with an Alexander McQueen evening gown, while the Duke looked smart in a black tux. The Cambridges joined the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall as they greeted guests.

At last year's event, Kate wore an embellished Jenny Packham gown with the Lover's Knot tiara and Princess Diana's Collingwood diamond. She also displayed her Royal Family Order, an honour she received from the Queen in 2018, for services to the sovereign. The brooch features an image of the monarch and Kate's is made from glass, rather than the traditional ivory. Every year in December, the Queen throws a lavish Diplomatic Corps reception at her London home. The palace doors are opened to some 1,000 guests including ambassadors, high commissioners, government officials and senior members of the royal family.

Take a look at the best photos…

duchessofcambridge-
Photo: © PA
2/8

Kate looked regal in her navy gown. She also proudly sported her Royal Victorian Order blue and gold sash (which she was awarded this year), with her Royal Family Order brooch pinned to her dress.

katemiddletoninhertiara-
3/8

The Duchess of Cambridge once again wore Princess Diana's Lover's Knot tiara. The diamond and pearl headpiece was given to Diana as a wedding gift from the Queen in 1981 and Kate first wore it in December 2015 for the Diplomatic Corps reception.

Keep clicking for more photos

kate-middleton-chatting-guest
Photo: © PA
4/8

The reception takes place every year and is quite the event. There is a strict 'white tie and decorations' dress code which means tailcoats must be worn by the gentlemen and full-length gowns by the ladies. Diamonds, tiaras, medals and Royal Orders are also showcased. 

kate-middleton-greets-guests
Photo: © PA
5/8

The Duchess greeted guests at Buckingham Palace.

thequeen-
6/8

The Queen was the last to arrive at the Diplomatic Corps reception and the monarch chose to wear the Vladimir tiara, with a dress designed by Angela Kelly. She paired her timeless look with emerald and diamond drops.

theduchessofcornwall-
Photo: © PA
7/8

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were also present at the Diplomatic Corps reception, after attending a Service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of Sir Donald Gosling during the day. Camilla wore the Boucheron tiara with a cream Bruce Oldfield dress, while her husband Charles donned a tux. The Duchess accessorised with a pair of statement earrings and a necklace. Camilla also wore her Royal Family Order with her Royal Victorian Order, which she received in 2012. 

kateandwilliam-
Photo: © PA
8/8

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoying the evening reception.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...