The Queen looked picture perfect as she was accompanied by several members of her family for the traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary's Magdalene in Norfolk. The monarch, who is hosting her immediate family at Sandringham this year, was surrounded by her some of her loved ones as she stepped out for the annual service. This year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were noticeably absent from the proceedings, opting to spend the festive period with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.
The Queen opted for a smart festive red coat and hat, and appeared to be in high spirits as she greeted well-wishers outside the church. After the hour-long service, the royals will return to Sandringham House for a big Christmas lunch, after which they'll be tuning in to watch the Queen's speech. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at some of the best photos of the day…