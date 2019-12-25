﻿
Kate Middleton takes Prince George and Princess Charlotte to join the Queen on Christmas Day outing - all the photos

It's a very royal Christmas!

Prince Andrew accompanies Prince Charles as he makes Christmas Day appearance
the-queen-christmas-red
The Queen looked picture perfect as she was accompanied by several members of her family for the traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary's Magdalene in Norfolk. The monarch, who is hosting her immediate family at Sandringham this year, was surrounded by her some of her loved ones as she stepped out for the annual service. This year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were noticeably absent from the proceedings, opting to spend the festive period with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

The Queen opted for a smart festive red coat and hat, and appeared to be in high spirits as she greeted well-wishers outside the church. After the hour-long service, the royals will return to Sandringham House for a big Christmas lunch, after which they'll be tuning in to watch the Queen's speech. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at some of the best photos of the day…

cambridge family christmas
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

Prince George and Princess Charlotte also joined the Queen at the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day church service for the first time. George, aged six, and four-year-old Charlotte walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church hand in hand with their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

kate william kids
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

Prince Charles also walked alongside them ahead of the 11am service. The royal couple's one-year-old son, Prince Louis, stayed back at the house.

kate middleton prince william xmas
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

Kate, 37, looked as gorgeous as ever in a fur-trimmed coat and dark green hat. The mother-of-three wore her trademark brunette tresses down and curled and opted for natural makeup.

edward sophie kids
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

Prince Edward and his wife the Countess of Wessex arrived with their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Sophie kept her make-up classic and wore her blonde loose.

princess anne queen camilla
6/11

Princess Anne and the Duchess of Cornwall followed the Queen inside the church.

kate middleton royal kids
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

Earlier in the day, those who stayed over at Sandringham will have enjoyed a full English breakfast, and will have woken to find stockings filled with small gifts and fruit at the foot of their beds.

royal family xmas
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

After the service, the royal family enjoy a sit-down lunch of roast turkey and all the trimmings at Sandringham House. A walk around the estate will follow, before they gather around to watch the Queen's Christmas speech at 3pm.

kate middleton princess charlotte
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte met with well-wishers after attending the Christmas Day morning church service

prince charles andrew
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

Earlier on in the morning, the Queen's two eldest sons, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, were seen arriving together for the early service. The brothers walked side-by-side as they headed into St Mary Magdalene Church for the 9am service, ahead of the royal family's traditional 11am service.

lady louise edward
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

Moments later, Prince Edward arrived with his daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

