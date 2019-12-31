It's been quite the decade for the royal family, with royal weddings and babies being some of the biggest highlights. Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011 and were given the titles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The couple now have three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis.
It's also been a busy couple of years for William's younger brother Prince Harry, who married former American actress Meghan Markle in 2018, becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The newlyweds became parents in May 2019 to son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
The Queen celebrated 72 years of marriage to the Duke of Edinburgh in November 2019 and she also commemorated 65 years on the throne in 2017. We at HELLO! think all of this is worth celebrating, so as we say goodbye to the past decade, raise your glass like a royal and here's to the new year!
Take a look at of the best photos of the royals raising a toast…
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan raised a glass of fizz at a lavish summer garden party, during a trip to Dublin, Ireland in July 2018.