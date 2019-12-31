﻿
Celebrate New Year's Eve like the royals with the best photos of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle raising a toast

Cheers! When royals raise their glasses

Photo: © Getty Images
It's been quite the decade for the royal family, with royal weddings and babies being some of the biggest highlights. Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011 and were given the titles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The couple now have three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis.

It's also been a busy couple of years for William's younger brother Prince Harry, who married former American actress Meghan Markle in 2018, becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The newlyweds became parents in May 2019 to son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Queen celebrated 72 years of marriage to the Duke of Edinburgh in November 2019 and she also commemorated 65 years on the throne in 2017. We at HELLO! think all of this is worth celebrating, so as we say goodbye to the past decade, raise your glass like a royal and here's to the new year!

Take a look at of the best photos of the royals raising a toast…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan raised a glass of fizz at a lavish summer garden party, during a trip to Dublin, Ireland in July 2018.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in a red Alexander McQueen off-the-shoulder dress, as she raised a toast at a garden party on her royal tour of Poland and Germany in July 2017.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen

The Queen and France's then President Francois Hollande clink glasses at a state banquet in Paris in 2014.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex

Cheers! The Countess of Wessex toasts with a glass of English sparkling wine during a visit to a vineyard in Gloucestershire in 2014.

Photo: © Getty Images
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands had plenty to celebrate in 2017, as he marked his 50th birthday.

Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia of Spain drinks to a toast during a state dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid in 2017. Check out that tiara!

Photo: © Getty Images
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall

When the Prince of Wales turned 65 during his and the Duchess of Cornwall's royal tour of Sri Lanka in 2013, there was only one thing for it – a glass of bubbles!

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana

Princess Diana looked chic in a lilac embroidered Catherine Walker ensemble as she drank champagne during a tour of South Korea in 1992.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke of Edinburgh

Throwback to the Duke of Edinburgh raising a glass during a state banquet in Moscow, Russia, in 1994. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke of Cambridge

Prince William clinks glasses during his and Kate's South Pacific tour in 2012. 

