Royalty and Statesmen

See the best photos of the royals at the BAFTAs

william-kate-bafta-2019
Photo: © Getty Images
1/8

The red carpet will be rolled out on Sunday for the 2020 BAFTAs ceremony and while Hollywood's finest – including Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and Brad Pitt – are expected to attend, there will be some very special guests of honour. Kensington Palace confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be making an appearance this year. This will be the Duchess' fourth time at the ceremony, with Kate making her debut in February 2017. Her husband Prince William, meanwhile, has walked the red carpet various times before in his role as President of BAFTA. On the night, the Duke will present the Fellowship award to film producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Let's take a look at when the royals have attended the BAFTAs in past years, starting with…

Prince William and Kate - 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a glamorous date night at the BAFTAs last year, with Kate wowing in a white one-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen. Her hair was styled in an elegant updo and she accessorised with Princess Diana's South Sea pearl earrings. 

kate middleton and prince william at baftas
Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

Prince William and Kate - 2018

Kate joined her husband again for a second time at the BAFTAs. The Duchess, who was pregnant with Prince Louis, decided to dress her bump in a flowing dark green Jenny Packham gown that featured a black belt. Her belt was thought to be a subtle nod to the awards' dress code of wearing black that year to support the Time's Up movement.

kate middleton and prince william at baftas
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Prince William and Kate - 2017

The Cambridges made their debut as a couple in 2017. Kate made quite the entrance at Royal Albert Hall, looking breathtaking in a bespoke strapless, tiered Alexander McQueen gown embellished with white flowers. She wore her hair swept back in a chignon to highlight her dazzling diamond chandelier earrings.

the queen accepts her baftas
Photo: © PA
4/8

The Queen

Prince William's grandmother the Queen didn't strictly attend the BAFTAs, but she was given an honorary trophy in 2013 in recognition of her lifetime support of British film and television. Sir Kenneth Branagh did the honours and presented Her Majesty with the award at Windsor Castle, thanking her for being a patron of so many entertainment bodies and charities.

He also quipped that the Queen was the "most memorable Bond girl yet" referring to her cameo alongside Daniel Craig in the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony sketch.

The monarch proudly displays her BAFTA on a cabinet in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, alongside a selection of family photos.

prince william at baftas in 2010
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Prince William - 2010

The Duke of Cambridge has been President of BAFTA since 2010. Here he is walking his first red carpet in his official role almost ten years ago!

princess anne at baftas
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

Princess Anne - 1979

The Princess Royal presents Francesca Annis with her BAFTA in March 1979.

princess anne at baftas
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Princess Anne - 1971

Before they were renamed the BAFTAs in 1976, they were known as the SFTA Awards (the Society of Film and Television Arts Awards). Princess Anne is pictured here in March 1971 with comedians Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise, presenting the double act with the award for the best light entertainment programme for The Morecambe and Wise Show. Anne was President of BAFTA from 1972 to 2000.

prince philip at baftas
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

Prince Philip - 1963

The Duke of Edinburgh was the first President of BAFTA, holding the role from 1959 to 1965. Philip has presented various awards over the years, including one to Richard Attenborough for his work on The L-Shaped Room in 1963.

