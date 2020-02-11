﻿
kate-middleton-out-with-prince-charles-and-camilla
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried out a rare joint engagement with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall on Tuesday. The foursome visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) Stanford Hall in Loughborough, where they were given a tour of the site and met patients and staff.

William, Kate, Charles and Camilla were in good spirits as they arrived at the centre together. The Prince and the Duke looked smart in suits, while Kate wore a navy ensemble and Camilla wrapped up in a dark green coat.

The DMRC is a rehabilitation centre for the armed forces and began treating patients in October 2018, replacing Headley Court in Surrey, following a decision made by the Ministry of Defence to relocate clinical Rehabilitation to Stanford Hall. The centre provides neurological care, occupational therapy and physical rehabilitation using adapted gyms and a specialised Help for Heroes swimming pool complex.

After the visit, Charles and Camilla carried out a number of engagements in Leicester, including visiting Leicester Market and the Cambridge Satchel Company.

kate-middleton-n-mcqueen-outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the DMRC. Kate wore a navy military-style jacket by Alexander McQueen and flowing midi skirt, with her brunette locks styled in a half updo. She accessorised with drop down diamond earrings.

kate-middleton-and-camilla-close-up
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

Camilla looked elegant in a green wool three-piece outfit by Mr Roy.

kate-middleton-and-camilla-in-loughborough
Photo: © Rex
4/11

The royal ladies made an elegant pair as they walked into the DMRC, having just missed a hail storm.

kate-middleton-in-alexander-mcqueen
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

Kate seemed to pay tribute to late fashion designer Alexander McQueen with her outfit choice. The legendary Brit passed away on 11 February ten years ago.

kate-middleton-walks-into-centre
Photo: © PA
6/11

Prince William officially opened the new treatment centre in June 2018 and he was the patron of the charity raising money for the centre. The facility was owned by the late 6th Duke of Westminster, Gerald Grosvenor, who started the project before it was handed over to his son Hugh Grosvenor.

kate-middleton-waving-to-men-in-wheelchair
Photo: © PA
7/11

The foursome were given a tour of the centre, visiting some of the therapy areas and observing patients undertaking gym rehabilitation sessions.

The commanding officer of the centre, Captain Alison Hofman, said: "The plan had been to keep the royal party as a party, but clearly their interest in what was going on and the patients and staff meant that they wanted to engage with them. So we adapted! I am delighted. It went really well." She added: "Them deciding to do a joint visit like this was amazing for us. Such a privilege to have all four of them together."

kate-middleton-with-army
Photo: © PA
8/11

Kate spoke to patients taking part in wheelchair basketball.

prince-william-playing-wheelchair-basketball-centre
Photo: © PA
9/11

The Duke had a go himself at throwing a ball into the hoop from a wheelchair.

Major Les Richardson, 49, of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, who broke his ankle in a climbing accident 11 years and has had several operations since then, had lent William his wheelchair. He said: "I don't think he wanted to get in the wheelchair but I encouraged him to have a try, which he duly accepted. He is a good sport."

prince-william-playing-wheelchair-basketball
Photo: © PA
10/11

He managed to score a goal with the help of his father Charles, who pushed his wheelchair closer to the hoop. "It's not going to go in!" William had exclaimed as he missed shot after shot, but was finally successful on his sixth attempt.

kate-middleton-chatting-to-group
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

At the end of the engagement, there was time to join staff and patients for a reception, before the foursome unveiled a plaque to mark the visit.

