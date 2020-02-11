The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried out a rare joint engagement with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall on Tuesday. The foursome visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) Stanford Hall in Loughborough, where they were given a tour of the site and met patients and staff.
William, Kate, Charles and Camilla were in good spirits as they arrived at the centre together. The Prince and the Duke looked smart in suits, while Kate wore a navy ensemble and Camilla wrapped up in a dark green coat.
The DMRC is a rehabilitation centre for the armed forces and began treating patients in October 2018, replacing Headley Court in Surrey, following a decision made by the Ministry of Defence to relocate clinical Rehabilitation to Stanford Hall. The centre provides neurological care, occupational therapy and physical rehabilitation using adapted gyms and a specialised Help for Heroes swimming pool complex.
After the visit, Charles and Camilla carried out a number of engagements in Leicester, including visiting Leicester Market and the Cambridge Satchel Company.
