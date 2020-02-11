Autumn Phillips will remain in Gloucestershire following the end of her 11 year marriage to Peter Phillips, HELLO! has confirmed. It had been reported that the Canadian native could return to her homeland – where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently relocated with their son Archie – in the wake of her split from Peter. But the 41-year-old had decided to continue to live in the UK for the sake of the couple's two children, Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

Peter and Autumn Phillips with their children, Savannah and Isla

Autumn and Peter – Princess Anne's son and the Queen's eldest grandchild – met at the 2003 Canadian Grand Prix, and in July 2007 their engagement was announced by Buckingham Palace. The couple were married on 17 May 2008 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, with the bridesmaids including Peter's younger sister Zara Tindall. Their first child, and the Queen's first grandchild Savannah, was born on 29 December 2010, with their second daughter Isla arriving on 29 March 2012.

MORE: Peter and Autumn Phillips split: a look back at their wedding day

The couple have since issued a statement confirming their split. It reads: "As both Peter and Autumn are not senior members of the Royal Family, it was not felt necessary to formally announce their separation last year. However in light of media commentary the following statement is issued; after informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate.

Key moments from the royal family's 2010s

"They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one. The couple's first priority will remain the continued wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah (nine) and Isla (seven). Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co parent their children.

MORE: Princess Diana's chef spots major error in Peter Phillips' milk advert

"Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years. Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes."