Best photos of the royals joining the Queen on Easter Sunday through the years

While this year's Easter plans for the royals may have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, at HELLO! we thought we'd take a look back at some of the best photos from the day over the years. It's said to be one of the Queen's favourite annual occasions of the years, as she gets to catch up with her family in Windsor. Her Majesty usually attends the Maundy Thursday ceremony and is then joined by her children and grandchildren for the Easter Sunday service, followed by a private lunch together.
See the best photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and more at Easter through the years in our gallery.
Last year was a special Easter Sunday for the Queen as it fell on her 93rd birthday. She received a posy from local children and was joined by several of her grandchildren on the day, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips and Lady Louise Windsor.