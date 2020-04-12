Best photos of the royals joining the Queen on Easter Sunday through the years

﻿
Danielle Stacey
While this year's Easter plans for the royals may have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, at HELLO! we thought we'd take a look back at some of the best photos from the day over the years. It's said to be one of the Queen's favourite annual occasions of the years, as she gets to catch up with her family in Windsor. Her Majesty usually attends the Maundy Thursday ceremony and is then joined by her children and grandchildren for the Easter Sunday service, followed by a private lunch together.

See the best photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and more at Easter through the years in our gallery.

Last year was a special Easter Sunday for the Queen as it fell on her 93rd birthday. She received a posy from local children and was joined by several of her grandchildren on the day, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips and Lady Louise Windsor.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Zara Tindall were spotted having a good catch up at the 2019 service. The Cambridges and the Tindalls are close and their children enjoy regular play dates together.

The Duke of Sussex was a surprise addition in 2019, arriving alongside his cousin Peter Phillips and Peter's wife, Autumn. The Duchess of Sussex was heavily pregnant with baby Archie at the time and was just a week or so away from her due date at the time, so she remained at the couple's nearby Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

Lady Louise Windsor made a very sweet debut on Easter Sunday in 2012, then aged eight, alongside her mother, the Countess of Wessex. We love her scalloped jacket!  

Take a look at this throwback from 1999, when the Duke of York attended the church service with his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Kate attended the church service in Windsor publicly for the first time in 2017 and executed the perfect curtsy to the Queen.

We're not sure if this is a coincidence or intentional, but the Queen looked lovely in a pink coat in 1995, which matched the cherry blossom outside the chapel.

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at the Easter Sunday service in 2018, when she was just weeks away from giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis. The royals typically arrive in order of precedence at the church service, but William and Kate were late that year because they were stuck in traffic on the M4. They ended up arriving after the Queen, who is usually the last.

The Countess of Wessex made a stylish entrance in 2015, alongside Autumn Phillips and Princess Beatrice, who were dressed in spring florals.

Prince Charles made a rare appearance in Windsor on Easter Sunday in 1995, bringing along his young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The trio were joined by the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank made an appearance on Easter Sunday in 2018, when they were in the middle of planning their October wedding.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

