This Morning viewers were excited to see the Duchess of Cambridge appear on the show on Thursday morning. Kate spoke to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about her community project Hold Still, with one of her patronages, the National Portrait Gallery, and her motivations for utilising photography to capture the nation in lockdown.
Asked how she is coping during lockdown, the Duchess told Holly and Phil: "Fine, thank you. It's extraordinary. I'm sure you’re experiencing the same yourselves and your families and things. We’re stuck into homeschooling again. They’re unprecedented times really. But no we're fine, thank you for asking."
Kate revealed that they are keeping in contact with other family members via FaceTime on a daily basis and when speaking about homeschooling with her eldest children, she said: "George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte's projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!"
