Kate Middleton chats to Holly and Phil during surprise This Morning appearance - best photos

The Duchess of Cambridge launched her photography project

Danielle Stacey
Photo: © Rex
This Morning viewers were excited to see the Duchess of Cambridge appear on the show on Thursday morning. Kate spoke to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about her community project Hold Still, with one of her patronages, the National Portrait Gallery, and her motivations for utilising photography to capture the nation in lockdown. 

Asked how she is coping during lockdown, the Duchess told Holly and Phil: "Fine, thank you. It's extraordinary. I'm sure you’re experiencing the same yourselves and your families and things. We’re stuck into homeschooling again. They’re unprecedented times really. But no we're fine, thank you for asking."

Kate revealed that they are keeping in contact with other family members via FaceTime on a daily basis and when speaking about homeschooling with her eldest children, she said: "George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte's projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!"

READ: Kate Middleton launches photography competition with help of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield - watch their video call

Photo: © Rex
The Duchess is asking people of all ages to submit photographs, which best capture the mood, hopes and fears during the coronavirus pandemic. Shortlisted entries will be displayed in a digital exhibition later this year and the closing date for submissions is 18 June at www.npg.org.uk

Kate has a long-held passion for photography, having studied History of Art at university. The royal mum has been taking official portraits of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to mark birthdays and special occasions since 2015. 

MORE: All the times Kate Middleton has shared her personal photographs of George, Charlotte and Louis

Photo: © Custom
Kate spoke about some of her most recent photographs of her children, including a birthday portrait of Prince Louis covered in paint, which she captioned Instagram vs Reality on social media. 

The Duchess joked: "I should’ve taken a photograph of what I looked like after as well! Luckily, that wasn’t documented but I was pretty much, I looked like Louis at the end of those."

Photo: © Rex
For her TV appearance, Kate looked lovely in a sunny yellow tree-print dress by Raey and accessorised with her Catherine Zoraida gold fern drop earrings. Her hair was styled in her signature bouncy blowdry. 

MORE: Kate Middleton stuns in adorable tree-print dress for This Morning appearance

Photo: © Getty Images
It's not the first time Kate has met TV presenter Holly - the pair enjoyed an afternoon tea together as they sat next to each other at the 2015 Fostering Excellence Awards in London. 

After meeting the Duchess, Holly said: "It was very exciting. You know I always speak about her an awful lot, I'm a huge fan of hers and my mum was with me, and she was just so amazing. I know they always say don't meet the people you hold up high, but I have to say, she didn't disappoint. She spent a very long time going around every table talking to people."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan release adorable birthday video of Archie as he turns one - watch

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge isn't the only royal to appear on This Morning - the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall joined Phil and Holly on the sofa in January 2018. The royal couple celebrated the show's 30th anniversary with the TV hosts and the 90th anniversary of The Royal Television Society.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate has been patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012 and it was one of her first four royal patronages to be announced. 

