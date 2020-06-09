﻿
9 pictures which prove Princess Anne has the closest bond with her dad Prince Philip

Prince Philip turns 99 on Wednesday

9 pictures which prove Princess Anne has the closest bond with her dad Prince Philip
9 pictures which prove Princess Anne has the closest bond with her dad Prince Philip

The few times the Queen was moved to tears in public - see emotional photos
Sharnaz Shahid
prince-philip-princess-anne-childhood-family
Photo: © Getty Images
There's no denying that Prince Philip shares a close bond with his only daughter Princess Anne. And ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, here at HELLO!, we have decided to take a closer look at the royal father-and-daughter duo's memorable moments together over the years. The Princess Royal, who was born in 1950, is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's second child, and many friends close to the royals have claimed Anne is Philip's favourite. From her wedding day to Captain Mark Phillips to Anne's childhood, click through the gallery to see more...

August 1952

During an official photo call, the Queen and Prince Philip could be seen walking in the gardens in the grounds of Clarence House. With Prince Charles, then aged two, in the arms of his father, Anne was seen trying to get her father's attention - and he lovingly looked towards her.

prince-philip-princess-anne-young
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

September 1952

The young royal family posed for pictures outside their residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Anne - who recently turned two at the time - was seen holding hands with her father, who happily smiled towards the camera. On the day Princess Anne was born - 15 August 1950 - Philip was promoted to the rank of lieutenant-commander in the Royal Navy. After the birth, he allegedly told everyone: "It's the sweetest girl."

princess-anne-philip-horse-trial
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

April 1971

Proud father Philip watched his daughter compete in the Badminton Horse Trials. It's been previously claimed the Princess has inherited many qualities from her father by showing her love for sports and dedicating her life as a working royal.

philip-anne-iran-trip
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

October 1971

A few months later, Anne joined her dad in Iran to celebrate the 2,500 years of the Iranian monarchy.

princess-anne-philip-walking-down-aisle
Photo: © PA
5/9

November 1973

Prince Philip looked every inch the proud father as he walked Princess Anne down the aisle on her wedding day to her first husband Captain Mark Phillips in 1973.

philip-laughing-anne
Photo: © PA
6/9

December 1986

The Duke of Edinburgh seen sharing a joke with Princess Anne at the general assembly of the International Equestrian Association at the Waldorf Hotel, London.

princess-anne-dad-olympics
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

July 2012

The sports-loving royals smiled as they watched the Dressage Equestrian event on Day 2 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Greenwich Park.

philip-anne-walking-church
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

December 2015

The father-and-daughter duo appeared to be in great spirits whilst walking together towards a service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham over the festive period in 2015.

royal-family-prince-harry-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

May 2018

Both Philip and Anne were engaged in conversation as they stood on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on the day of Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.

