9 pictures which prove Princess Anne has the closest bond with her dad Prince Philip

There's no denying that Prince Philip shares a close bond with his only daughter Princess Anne. And ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, here at HELLO!, we have decided to take a closer look at the royal father-and-daughter duo's memorable moments together over the years. The Princess Royal, who was born in 1950, is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's second child, and many friends close to the royals have claimed Anne is Philip's favourite. From her wedding day to Captain Mark Phillips to Anne's childhood, click through the gallery to see more...
August 1952
During an official photo call, the Queen and Prince Philip could be seen walking in the gardens in the grounds of Clarence House. With Prince Charles, then aged two, in the arms of his father, Anne was seen trying to get her father's attention - and he lovingly looked towards her.