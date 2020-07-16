Queen Margrethe of Denmark
Queen Margrethe of Denmark laughed heartily as she lost one of her shoes while greeting the Home Guard in Copenhagen in 2017. Dressed all in blue, the monarch reached forwards for the shoe, with the guards on hand to offer their assistance. Naturally, the queen kept her composure during the mishap.
Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.