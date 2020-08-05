﻿
12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate Middleton surprise locals on Barry Island in first joint engagement after lockdown – best photos

Barry Island is famous for being the location of Gavin and Stacey

Danielle Stacey
william-wave-rex
Photo: © Rex
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried out their first public joint engagement since lockdown on Wednesday, by taking a trip to Barry Island, in Wales – the setting for BBC comedy series Gavin and Stacey.

Prince William and Kate, both 38, visited the seaside resort to hear about how the tourism industry is getting back on its feet, following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple visited some of the show's most famous locations, including the amusement arcades and Marco's Cafe. 

WATCH: William and Kate surprise locals during visit to Barry Island in South Wales

kate-william-children-arcade
Photo: © PA
The couple met Andrew and Hilary Phillips, the owners of Island Leisure amusement arcades, which reopened to the public on Wednesday. The arcade is best known for playing host to "Nessa's Slots," where Ruth Jones' character worked during the first series of the show.

Andrewm 59, said: "We had a chat about Aston Villa and football. I told him I was a Liverpool fan and he congratulated me on the Premier League win.

"We talked about the business, this is the fourth generation since my great grandfather in 1946, and said how important it is to be back open both for us as a business but for people to come and have a fun holiday.

"He asked about the safety measures and we have many signs in place and hand sanitisers."

Hilary said: "William asked what James Corden and Ruth Jones and what was their connection to Barry Island. We explained James had an ex-girlfriend from Barry Island and Ruth is a local girl from Cardiff."

kate-grab-machine
Photo: © PA
The Duke and Duchess couldn't resist having a go on the arcade machines during their visit. The pair competed sisde by side in a bid to grab a soft toy from the claw machine. 

Delighted Kate gave the thumbs up when she managed to grab a blue fish, but looked crestfallen when the cuddly toy fell from its grasp.

Despite not winning any prizes, the couple didn't go home empty-handed, owner Hilary handed them some stuffed toys for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. 

kate-william-hug
Photo: © PA
This sweet moment was captured between the couple as they had a go on the claw machines. 

kate-william-laugh-arcade
Photo: © PA
William and Kate couldn't stop giggling as they hurled balls at the Down the Clown coconut shy-style game after paying one pound a go.

The couple also met Andrew and Hilary's grandchildren, Erin Phillips, 5, Holie Case, 5, and Jamie Case, 7, who showed the duo how to play the games in the arcade surrounded by Gavin and Stacey memorabilia.

kate-william-cafe
Photo: © PA
William and Kate then stopped by Marco's Café, a family-run business since 1958 and of course, one of the most iconic Gavin and Stacey locations. They spoke to Marco, 62, and Mariana, 39, about how attractions are reopening to tourists. 

Marco said: "I told them we have James Corden as prince and Ruth Jones as princess of Barry Island but said I have changed my mind now. They were very charming."

kate-outfit
Photo: © PA
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a familiar blue and pink floral midi dress by fashion favourite Emilia Wickstead for her visit to Barry Island. The frock was first seen on Kate when she opened her Back to Nature garden at RHS Wisley with British food writer and TV presenter Mary Berry last summer. Kate teamed her dress with her trusty Castañer espadrille wedges and accessorised with a pair of hooped earrings.

william-kate-beach-huts
Photo: © Rex
 Before departing Barry Island, the couple were given a tour of new beach huts installed as part of Vale of Glamorgan Council's £6 million regeneration project on the promenade.

kate-william-care-home-cardiff
Photo: © PA
William and Kate then visited Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff where they spoke to some of the home's staff, residents and their family members in the garden.

In May, the Duke and Duchess joined staff and residents from Shire Hall via video call, and took their turn as guest bingo callers for a game in the home's cinema. Shire Hall provides residential, nursing and dementia care and is part of Hallmark Care Homes, a family-run care provider with 20 care homes across England and Wales.

Introduced to Joan Drew-Smith, 87, who made headlines in May when she said the royal bingo game "wasn't as good as it should have been", the Duke said: "Hello Joan, do you remember we did the bingo with you? You said we weren't very good!"

“Yes,” she replied. "You did a bloody s****y job."

The royal couple, briefly taken aback by her blunt assessment, roared with laughter. But they got a kinder response from fellow resident Margaret Stocks, 95, winner of the virtual game. "I did enjoy it," she told them. "I hadn't played it before."

"Neither had we!" replied the Duchess. "That's why we were so bad!"

Read more from HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash

kate-william-mask
Photo: © PA
William and Kate both wore face masks for the socially distanced visit. The Duchess first donned the Amaia ditsy print mask for her engagement with Baby Basics UK in Sheffield on Tuesday. 

william-kate-care-home-garden
Photo: © PA
The Cambridges were asked about George, Charlotte and Louis during their visit to the care home. 

"They are very well, thank you," said Kate. "They were very upset not to have been here with us."

"We went to an arcade in Barry Island," said William. "The children would have enjoyed that."

Before leaving the couple were presented with a box of cakes to take home and gifts including a traditional carved wooden lovespoon, a rugby ball, a soft toy dragon and a cuddly sheep.

