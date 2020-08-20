﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

9 photos that show Princess Eugenie has the closest bond with her royal relatives and in-laws

The Queen's granddaughter married Jack Brooksbank in 2018

9 photos that show Princess Eugenie has the closest bond with her royal relatives and in-laws
9 photos that show Princess Eugenie has the closest bond with her royal relatives and in-laws

Danielle Stacey
eugenie-george-nicola-brooksbank
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

We know that Princess Eugenie has an incredibly close relationship with her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York and her older sister Princess Beatrice, but what about the rest of the royal family and her in-laws?

The Duke of York's youngest daughter married long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 and the groom's parents George and Nicola Brooksbank (pictured above) were among the immediate family members to wave off the newlyweds outside St George's Chapel. 

Eugenie and Jack were also recently spotted visiting the Princess' grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, in Balmoral. Eugenie has previously spoken about Her Majesty's Scottish estate in the ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety, saying: "I think Granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there's always dogs! And people coming in and out all the time. Family-wise we're all there, so it's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa to be - for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run."

Read on to see more sweet photos of Eugenie with her royal relatives and in-laws.

eugenie-thomas-brooksbank
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

Jack's best man and younger brother Thomas Brooksbank (right) looked on proudly as his new sister-in-law Princess Eugenie walked down the aisle on her wedding day in Windsor.

Eugenie has previously spoken about how close she is to her husband's family. In her post-engagement interview with the BBC in 2018, the Princess said: "They're really wonderful people. Seven years, you get to know people pretty well. They're already sort of parents and brother." Eugenie and Jack also attended Thomas's wedding to Amy Rodgers in Saint-Vivien-de-Monségur in southwestern France in June 2019.

eugenie-harry-beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Eugenie has always had a close relationship with her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry since childhood. Royal biography Finding Freedom revealed that she and Jack both stayed at Amal and George Clooney's home on Lake Como with Harry and Meghan shortly after the Sussexes' 2018 wedding. Beatrice and Eugenie enjoy a giggle with Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour 2012.

eugenie-kate-new-york
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited New York in December 2014, they were joined by Princess Eugenie at an evening gala. This sweet moment between Kate and Eugenie was captured by photographers as the women greeted one another warmly.

queen-eugenie-easter
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

Eugenie has a close relationship with her granny the Queen and while she isn't a working royal, the Princess has joined the monarch on some official engagements over the years. Eugenie accompanied Her Majesty at the Maundy Thursday service in 2019 and the pair looked lovely in their bold yellow and floral outfits.

beatrice-engagement
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

The latest addition to Eugenie's family is her new brother-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who married her older sister Princess Beatrice in a private Windsor ceremony in July 2020.

In the lead-up to the nuptials, Eugenie shared her excitement about welcoming Edo as he is known to their family, and she even took the official photographs of the newly-engaged couple in September 2019. She wrote at the time: "I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be."

eugenie-philip
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

The Princess shared this brilliant childhood photo of herself with the Duke of Edinburgh to mark his 98th birthday in June 2019. She captioned the snap from 1998 on Instagram: "I found a couple of classic photographs of Grandpa and I on Christmas Day and Trooping the Colour a few years ago now…"

emotional-eugenie-video
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

Eugenie thanked NHS staff at the Royal Brompton Hospital for saving her father-in-law George's life after his battle with COVID-19 in an emotional Instagram post in June. The Princess shared a video and a photo of George as he left hospital, captioning the post: "The COVID 19 pandemic has been a difficult time for so many and I want to say a HUGE thank you to every frontline worker who have kept us all safe and well, whilst sacrificing so much.

"In particular, I’d like to send an enormous thank you to all the teams who saved my father in law, George's life during his stays at St Mary’s, Chelsea and Royal Brompton Hospital after he contracted the virus."

She added: "I can't begin to express the thanks I have to you all for bringing him back to our family, my husband Jack, his brother Tom and his beloved wife Nicola. We are forever grateful."

eugenie-zara-tindall-ascot
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

Zara Tindall greeted her cousin with a hug and a kiss as they arrived at Royal Ascot in June 2019. The animated conversation between the pair and the Duchess of Cambridge even got royal fans speculating at the time.

