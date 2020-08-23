﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

What Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other royals could look like in the future

Have you tried FaceApp?

What Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other royals could look like in the future
You're reading

What Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other royals could look like in the future

1/10
Next

Sarah-Jane Crawford introduces beautiful baby daughter and reveals her name
Ainhoa Barcelona
kate-middleton-aging-app
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

Sometimes technology really blows our minds - and one particularly hilarious use of tech is the FaceApp filter which allows you to see what you'll look like when you're much, much older!

As with all new face-changing apps, when they launch, celebs are some of the first to try the funny filters. While the royals never share the fruits of their experiments, we wouldn't be surprised if they had as much fun with new apps as we do. And here at HELLO! we've had a play around with FaceApp to see what the royals will look like in a few decades' time. Click through for the best results…

The Duchess of Cambridge

She's one of the most photographed women in the world and always looks preened to perfection, with her bouncy Chelsea blowdry and her flawless eye makeup. And we have to say, even in thirty years' time, Kate still looks ultra glam!

READ: Kate Middleton reveals one of Prince Louis' first words during Christmas TV special with Mary Berry

meghan-markle-aging-app
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan still looks radiant with the aging app. She may have a few more wrinkles, but she's still as gorgeous as ever!

MORE: Royals wearing Classic Blue, from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle, Princess Diana & More

princess-eugenie-aging-app
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Princess Eugenie

Doesn't Eugenie look more and more like her mum Sarah, Duchess of York?

KEEP CLICKING FOR MORE PHOTOS

princess-beatrice-aging-app
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Princess Beatrice

Judging by this snap, Beatrice will still look beautiful in her older years.

prince-harry-aging-gap
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Prince Harry

Harry would make a great Father Christmas to any future grandchildren.

prince-charles-aging-app
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Prince Charles

How wise and caring does the future King look?

sophie-wessex-aged-app
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

The Countess of Wessex

We're imaging Sophie as an absolute glam-ma.

camilla-aging-app
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

The Duchess of Cornwall

She may be a few years older, but Camilla still has the same beaming smile.

prince-edward-aging-app
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Prince Edward

Lucky Edward. Her Majesty's youngest child doesn't appear to have aged much!

prince-william-aged-app
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Prince William

We wonder if the Duke of Cambridge has had a play on the app at home.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...