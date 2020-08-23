What Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other royals could look like in the future

Sometimes technology really blows our minds - and one particularly hilarious use of tech is the FaceApp filter which allows you to see what you'll look like when you're much, much older!
As with all new face-changing apps, when they launch, celebs are some of the first to try the funny filters. While the royals never share the fruits of their experiments, we wouldn't be surprised if they had as much fun with new apps as we do. And here at HELLO! we've had a play around with FaceApp to see what the royals will look like in a few decades' time. Click through for the best results…
The Duchess of Cambridge
She's one of the most photographed women in the world and always looks preened to perfection, with her bouncy Chelsea blowdry and her flawless eye makeup. And we have to say, even in thirty years' time, Kate still looks ultra glam!
READ: Kate Middleton reveals one of Prince Louis' first words during Christmas TV special with Mary Berry