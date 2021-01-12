9 royals with red hair - Prince Harry, Archie and more

﻿
Sarah Ferguson with red hair
When you think of famous redheads, we can bet there is one in particular that wins the crown - the one and only Prince Harry.

Regarded as one of the most famous flame-haired people in the world, Harry is somewhat of a redhead icon. However, he is not the only member of royalty who has donned luscious fiery locks. 

In honour of International Kiss A Ginger Day on 12 January, here are some other royals who have wowed with red hair...  

Sarah, the Duchess of York

The Duchess of York’s fiery red hair has solidified her place as one of the most famous redheads amongst the modern royal family. Mother to two other gorgeous royal redheads, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, it is clear where the Princesses get their similar stunning colour and complexion.

Prince-Harry-Redhead
Prince Harry

Although already carrying official titles such as the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry is also regarded as the King of Redheads, probably. Just another hefty title to add to the CV.

Baby Archie with red hair
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

It was the question on EVERYONE's lips the second Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy - 'Will their little one inherit his dad's signature red hair?' Well, the question was finally answered in 2019. Whilst at the annual WellChild Awards the couple revealed to young winner Milly and her mother, that baby Archie does, in fact, have red hair. The winner's mother, Angela, revealed: "Meghan said he has [red hair] and Harry said he definitely is [a redhead], you can see it in his eyebrows." Harry also revealed to Angela that it had taken a while for them to tell Archie's hair colour as: "Harry said he'd had no hair for five months." However, now it definitely looks like Harry has a little redheaded mini-me on his hands, how cute!  

Princess Beatrice with red hair
Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice’s natural strawberry blonde locks are that perfect mixture of red and blonde that probably couldn't be achieved at the salon. Typically, she wears her long light red locks loose and often accessorised with either a fascinator or stylish headband that we immediately attempt to replicate.

Kate Middleton with red hair
Duchess of Cambridge

Although famous for her enviable chocolate brunette shade, she opted for a slight lift in her hair colour when she attended Wimbledon in 2015. Embracing the summer months, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed her new auburn hair colour which had everyone running to the hairdressers in need of a new 'do.

Meghan Markle with red hair
The Duchess of Sussex

Yes, that's right. It may come as a shock since we are so used to Megan’s signature brunette locks, but the Duchess of Sussex once took inspiration from her redheaded husband when she added a red tint to her hair back in 2012  - and the results were stunning! 

Princess Eugenie with red hair
Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie may have waved her hand at the tradition when it came to wearing a veil on her wedding day but luckily for us, it meant we had an even better view of her hair transformation. Revealing her red-tinted locks on the day of her wedding, Eugenie showcased the gorgeous shade in an elegant updo, complemented by the emerald jewels on her headpiece and earrings that made us green with envy.

Princess Madeline Of Sweden with red hair
Princess Madeleine of Sweden

The always stylish Princess of Sweden dyed her then brunette hair a fiery auburn back in 2011. With the red hair shade complimenting her piercing blue eyes, Princess Madeleine showcased a royal glow with her experimental hair shade and we definitely think she should bring it back one day!

Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco with red hair
Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco

Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco is famous for her long curly auburn locks that others could only dream of achieving. The stunning redhead’s hairstyle is so unusual for a royal you’d be forgiven for thinking she was a real-life Disney princess - Princess Merida, Ariel, is that you?

