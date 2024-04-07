Prince Archie has dad Prince Harry's identical cheeky smile in rare photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eldest child Prince Archie is slowly turning into his father's mini-me!

Aside from their striking red hair, the father-son duo also appear to share the same facial expressions, including a rather cheeky smile which was perfectly captured in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's eye-opening Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

© Getty Images Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie in May 2019

Whilst Harry and Meghan tend to keep much of their private life under wraps, the duo took the opportunity to fill their six-part documentary series with an array of previously unseen video snippets and family photos including clips of Archie playing football and cooking at home with mum Meghan.

© Instagram / @SussexRoyal Archie is his father's mini-me

Amongst the images, the couple also included a precious snapshot of Prince Harry bonding with little Archie who appeared in high spirits as he flashed a broad, cheeky grin akin to his father's charming wide smile. Too sweet!

© Netflix Prince Harry and Prince Archie share the same cheeky grin

Elsewhere in the documentary, Harry and Meghan also included a heartwarming video of Archie debuting his musical talents at home. In the clip, a wild-haired Archie could be seen playing a teeny toy piano whilst singing 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star'. Take a look in the video below…

WATCH: Cute moment Archie plays piano and sings

Sharing a glimpse inside Archie's personality, Harry previously told comedian James Corden in 2021: "My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality, he's already putting two, three words together, he's already singing songs. His first word was 'crocodile', three syllables."

Archie was born at the Portland Hospital in London on 6 May 2019 and spent the first six months of his life at the Sussexes' former home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

At just five months old he accompanied his parents on their royal tour of South Africa, but that would be the only official public engagement he would make while Harry and Meghan were still working royals.

© Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals in 2020

Since moving across the pond, the Sussexes have settled in Montecito in Santa Barbara, with Harry and Meghan welcoming their daughter Lilibet on 4 June 2021.

Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Late Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname was Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan with their two children Archie and Lilibet

It wasn't until the late Queen Elizabeth II passed away and King Charles III's accession to the throne in September 2022 that Archie, as a child of the son of a monarch, became entitled to use the title 'Prince' and be styled as His Royal Highness. This was also granted to Lilibet Diana, who became Princess Lilibet in September 2022.