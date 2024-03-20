Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's photographer denies altering Archie christening portrait

The photographer who captured the sweet family portrait from Prince Archie's christening in 2019, has responded to claims that the shot has been edited.

Fashion and portrait photographer Chris Allerton was chosen to take the official images of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and then three-month-old Archie on the day of his baptism in Windsor in July 2019.

According to a report from the MailOnline, picture agency Getty had said the portrait had been flagged as "digitally enhanced".

Mr Allerton stressed in a comment to the newspaper that his photograph "has not been manipulated" adding that his picture only needed "the very minimal tuning" to its tone and exposure, as he had prepared his camera and lighting settings in advance before the royals arrived, leaving him free to concentrate on capturing "a relaxed and pleasing moment, quickly and efficiently for them".

Meanwhile, HELLO! reached out to Getty Images with a spokesperson stating: "Getty Images can confirm the image in question does not have an editor's note placed on it."

It comes after the fall-out from the Mother's Day photograph of the Princess of Wales and her three children, which was pulled from news agencies as it was found to be digitally altered.

Concerns were raised over a missing part of eight-year-old Princess Charlotte's sleeve and the misaligned edge of her skirt, with other speculation including the positioning of Kate's zip.

© The Prince of Wales The Mother's Day of Kate and her children was found to be digitally-altered

A day after its release, Kate issued an apology via social media saying: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

A portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, taken by the Princess of Wales at Balmoral in 2022, was also found to have been "digitally enhanced at source".

© The Princess of Wales The late Queen pictured with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral

A spokesperson for Getty told The Telegraph on Monday: "Getty Images has reviewed the image in question and placed an editor's note on it, stating that the image has been digitally enhanced at source."

Inconsistencies spotted in the image include misalignment on the late Queen's tartan skirt and a dark shadow behind Prince Louis' ear.

Listen to the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast