Meghan Markle's friend forced to defend photographer following editing accusations

One of Meghan Markle's friends made a strongly-worded statement on Wednesday, after a photo of Prince Archie's christening was wrongly flagged as being digitally altered.

Misan Harriman, who famously photographed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second pregnancy announcement and recently denied claims about his own photo, came to the defence of another photographer.

Chris Allerton became the subject of scrutiny this week, although Getty have now removed the note they added questioning his photo's authenticity.

Taking to social media, Misan shared a heartfelt message about the furore, writing: "I've just spoken to Chris Allerton, Getty Images should never have put that editors note on his image, I am sure @gettyimages will make a statement about this in due course.

"More importantly the newspapers should have spoken to him and Getty to be 100 percent sure BEFORE publishing what has now become a global non-story about his work. He's a great photographer who doesn’t deserve any of this. Please leave this man alone."

Misan took to X on Wednesday

A few minutes later, he went on to share a screenshot of the news that Getty had removed the Editor's Note, writing: "Statement made, please leave Chris Allerton alone."

On Mother's Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a sweet photo of the Princess with the couple's three children but it was later pulled from photo agencies over concerns it had been doctored.

© Getty Kate is a keen amateur photographer

Kate took the rare step of commenting on X, where she apologised for the confusion, writing: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

The royal mum's admission has led to other photographs being scrutinised, with a picture shared by Buckingham Palace last year showing the late Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren found to have been edited in several places.

© Getty Archie's christening photo was not found to be altered

Last week, Misan defended his photoshoot with the Sussexes, commenting in a video posted to X: "Apparently I was switching out trees and meadows. And I admitted to this in an episode of a podcast called Private Passions. This is crazy. I was interviewed, I think in 2022, by Michael Berkeley."

© Instagram/Misan Harriman Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second pregnancy announcement

"Michael asked me a few leading questions in this interview. What I mean by leading questions, it's what some journalists do where they make a statement as fact and they hope you respond or add something to it. I get that a lot in regards to Harry and Meghan…"

© Getty Misan Harriman is an acclaimed photographer

In a clip from the interview, which he played for his followers, Michael asks Misan: "They weren't actually under a willow tree, they were lying outside in a meadow, Harry and Meghan, when you took a photo of them?"

To which he replied: "They were lost in, in their life at home, in their garden, comfortable celebrating new joy, new life, the fortitude of hoping for light in life after such a loss that they went through with a miscarriage. And so it really was a particularly joyous image to celebrate life itself."