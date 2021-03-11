﻿
6 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Young Prince Harry cycling with dad Prince Charles is the cutest - see unearthed photos

So sweet!

You're reading

Princess Sofia of Sweden's third baby will not have a royal title
Ainhoa Barcelona
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke of Sussex opened up about his new life in Santa Barbara with wife Meghan and their one-year-old son Archie during the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS on Sunday.

When asked by Oprah what he now cherishes in his life in the US, Prince Harry said that he valued having outdoor space for walks as a family and that one of his highlights was putting Archie in his baby seat on the back of a bicycle.

He added that going out on bike rides wasn't something he was able to do when he was young. However, these adorable childhood photos, some of them taken on the royal family's estates, show Harry cycling with his father Prince Charles and older brother Prince William.

Take a look at some of the sweetest snaps…

A then four-year-old Harry was spotted enjoying a ride in the back of a mini trailer as Charles cycled - in a tartan kilt - on a bicycle around the Balmoral estate in 1988. The royals usually spend their summer break at the Queen's Scottish estate. 

WATCH: New footage of Archie from Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles and Princess Diana hired bicycles during a family holiday in Tresco on the Isles of Scilly in 1989. William and Kate actually took their own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to the Cornish island for a staycation in summer 2020.  

Photo: © Getty Images
Charles was pictured peddling with his youngest son Harry sat in a seat behind him as the pair cycled around the Sandringham estate in 1990, with William on his own red bike. 

Photo: © Getty Images
How adorable is this picture of Harry playing on a toy motorcycle? His nanny and royal bodyguard ensured safety first as the young Prince put on his helmet ready to ride. 

Photo: © Rex
William and Harry, then aged 11 and nine, enjoyed a carefree ride around Kensington Palace gardens on a warm summer's day.

