The Duke of Sussex opened up about his new life in Santa Barbara with wife Meghan and their one-year-old son Archie during the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS on Sunday.
When asked by Oprah what he now cherishes in his life in the US, Prince Harry said that he valued having outdoor space for walks as a family and that one of his highlights was putting Archie in his baby seat on the back of a bicycle.
He added that going out on bike rides wasn't something he was able to do when he was young. However, these adorable childhood photos, some of them taken on the royal family's estates, show Harry cycling with his father Prince Charles and older brother Prince William.
Take a look at some of the sweetest snaps…
READ: Prince William says royals are 'not racist' after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview
A then four-year-old Harry was spotted enjoying a ride in the back of a mini trailer as Charles cycled - in a tartan kilt - on a bicycle around the Balmoral estate in 1988. The royals usually spend their summer break at the Queen's Scottish estate.