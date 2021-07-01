﻿
Princess Diana's statue unveiling: Harry and William reunite and family tributes - live updates

Diana, Princess of Wales would have turned 60 on 1 July

Matt Baker celebrates amazing personal news with fans – see his wife's sweet reaction
Danielle Stacey
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will be reunited at the highly-anticipated unveiling of a statue of their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince William, 39, was pictured driving in London ahead of the event, which will take place at the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace.

It will mark the first time William and Prince Harry have been pictured together since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April. The Duke of Sussex flew to the UK from Los Angeles last Friday in order to complete a period of isolation before attending the event.

Kensington Palace previously revealed in a statement that confirmed: "Prince William and Prince Harry will attend a small event to mark the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Thursday 1 July.

"In addition to close family of Diana, Princess of Wales, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison, will also be present."

The date marks what would have been Diana's 60th birthday, with tributes being paid around the world to the late Princess.

Royal fans have flocked to the gates of Kensington Palace to leave flowers, banners and cards.

We'll be bringing you live updates throughout the day…

WATCH: Princess Diana's Kensington Palace garden gets stunning makeover

Photo: © Rex
Royal fans have pinned flags, balloons and photos of Diana to the gates at Kensington Palace - the Princess' former home - to mark what would have been her 60th birthday on Thursday. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace has been given a stunning makeover ahead of the statue unveiling. 

The new layout was masterminded by Pip Morrison and it was beautifully executed by the Gardens and Estates team at Historic Royal Palaces, namely led by Deputy Head of Gardens and Estates, Graham Dillamore.

Kensington Palace also shared an illustration of the new design. 

MORE: First look at Princess Diana's garden makeover ahead of statue unveiling

Photo: © Getty Images
A royal fan was spotted with a special edition of HELLO! magazine 

MORE: Celebrate the life and legacy of Diana, Princess of Wales with our collectors' magazine

