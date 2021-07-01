Charles Spencer opens up Althorp House on Princess Diana's 60th birthday The Earl will attend the statue unveiling on Thursday alongside his sisters and nephews

It's a big day for the Spencer family. Not only will they be attending the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue alongside Prince William and Prince Harry on what would have been her 60th birthday but Althorp House has officially opened up to the public.

Taking to Twitter on the eve of the late Princess' birthday, the official page for Althorp House shared an aerial view photograph of the estate with the caption: "We are opening our gates tomorrow and looking forward to greeting every one of you! Make sure you check our story on Instagram for all the FAQ on visiting the House and Park this summer!"

Fans were quick to share their excitement, with one commenting: "Quite beautiful Lord Spencer and May God be with you at your sister's memorial."

A second added: "Wishing much success and safety to the Estate and its guests. If only I could be there too. This is me crossing the Pond to attend."

The attendance of Diana's three siblings has not been confirmed yet but last week it was announced that Princes William and Harry would be accompanied by "close family of Diana".

Althorp House opens on Thursday

A statement released on Friday said: "Prince William and Prince Harry will attend a small event to mark the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Thursday 1 July.

"In addition to close family of Diana, Princess of Wales, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison, will also be present."

Earlier this month, Charles made rare comments about her sister's upcoming birthday, revealing Thursday's unveiling would be "emotional".

He told Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid on GMB: "I remember my father always used to talk about the day Diana was born actually, the 1st July 1961, and it was a sweltering hot day and this wonderful daughter appeared and it's so funny to be of an age now where your slightly older sister is 60 but yes, it will be an emotional day but, you know, I think it will be a tribute to a much-missed and much-loved sister, mother."