Prince Harry opens up about Princess Diana statue ahead of unveiling The statue will be unveiled on Thursday

Prince Harry is currently back in the UK ahead of the unveiling of a statue dedicated to his late mother, Princess Diana. And while back in the country, the royal has been fulfilling other duties.

One of those was an appearance at the WellChild Awards where he attended a private party for the remarkable children and young people recognised by the charity and the healthcare workers who care for them.

WATCH: Prince Harry arrives at the 2021 WellChild Awards

HELLO! was at the event and can report that when Prince Harry was asked about the statue's unveiling he spoke of his joy that the occasion was able to go ahead.

"I'm just so glad we can do it on what would have been her birthday, we weren't sure we would be able to," the Duke of Sussex told a guest who asked about it.

The royal arrived back in the UK last week, in order to fulfil the self-isolation period so that he would be able to attend the unveiling of the statue in person.

He was able to leave his period of self-isolation after five days after he returned a negative COVID result as part of the test and release scheme.

The Duke spoke about the statue's unveiling

The result also meant Harry could visit the award ceremony for a charity that he has been a patron of since 2007. A source close to the Duke told HELLO!: "He was very excited to be able to be there in person.

"WellChild has been one of the charities he's supported for so long and it means a lot to him - perhaps more so now than ever since he's become a father himself."

Prince Harry had a close bond with his late mother

The statue of Princess Diana arrived at Kensington Gardens on Sunday and is currently being stored in a box on the grounds ahead of its official unveiling on what would have been her sixtieth birthday.

Prince Harry and Prince William will both attend the unveiling in their first joint appearance since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

