Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's relationship in 8 sweet photos

The couple welcomed daughter Sienna in September 2021

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are settling into life as parents to their daughter, Sienna, who was born in September. Having met through mutual friends, the couple are believed to have begun dating in mid-2018.

Around 18 months later, Buckingham Palace confirmed that property developer Edoardo had proposed to Beatrice during a romantic getaway in Italy.

The couple were forced to postpone their May 2020 nuptials due to the pandemic but they tied the knot during a private ceremony in Windsor in July 2020. Royal bride Beatrice wowed in a remodelled Norman Hartnell gown that was loaned by her grandmother, as well as Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara.

Beatrice is also a stepmother to Edoardo's son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from a previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

It's been quite the busy few years for Beatrice and Edoardo, take a look at their sweetest photos.

READ: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares rare family pictures from trip to Greece

The couple made their public debut together at the Portrait Gala in March 2019, which was also attended by Beatrice's cousin-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The stylish pair are regulars at art galleries and shows, and wowed in their date night outfits at the Lenny Kravitz & Dom Perignon 'Assemblage' exhibition in July 2019. Beatrice looked incredible in a black camisole with a matching blazer and a amber satin skirt from Reiss.

MORE: 20 show-stopping royal engagement rings up close: From Princess Eugenie to Zara Tindall

The newly-engaged couple stepped out for The Dior Sessions book launch afterparty in October 2019, where bride-to-be Beatrice stunned in a shimmery green dress from The Vampire's Wife.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna shares special connection with Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor

Beatrice and Edoardo love a good wedding it seems, and have attended a number of their friends' nuptials together. Shortly after their engagement, they were spotted holding hands at Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Countess Olympia Arco-Zinneberg's wedding in Paris, France.

MORE: How Princess Beatrice's sustainable wedding was a sign of change

While future wives and husbands don't usually join their spouses at Sandringham for Christmas with the Queen and the royal family before marriage, Edoardo made his debut on the walk to church with fiancée Beatrice in December 2019.

Buckingham Palace shared on 19 May 2021 the happy news that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo were expecting their first child. The mum-to-be was spotted out and about during her pregnancy and looked glowing for a date day with her husband at Wimbledon in July.

The new parents stepped out for their first public outing at the Frieze London Art Fair in October 2021 just weeks after welcoming their daughter Sienna.

Once again, new parents Beatrice and Edoardo proved what a stylish couple they were as they were among the wedding guests at Nina Flohr and Prince Philippos' wedding in Athens, Greece.

