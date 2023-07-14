Princess Beatrice giggles with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during pre-anniversary outing

Princess Beatrice appears to have been hit with Barbie fever, with the royal attending Wimbledon on Friday dressed in a pretty pink ensemble, channelling the world-famous doll.

The 34-year-old was joined in the royal box by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and her relative Lady Helen Taylor, though Beatrice appeared to only have eyes for Edoardo as they giggled together while watching the match.

Edoardo and Beatrice's body language mirrored one another as they leaned in and share a joke, with the duo both smiling widely.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi appeared to be having a ball at Wimbledon

It's no surprise that the royal couple is feeling loved up – their third wedding anniversary takes place on Monday, and a trip to the tennis seems the perfect way to kick off celebrations.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Lady Helen Taylor sat in the royal box

Princess Beatrice opted to wear a powder pink shirt dress with a nipped in waist and a statement collar, accesorised with dainty jewellery, including a subtle chain bracelet. Edoardo looked dapper as ever in a suit.

© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Princess Beatrice wore a pink shirt dress to Wimbledon

While Beatrice loves Wimbledon and has been seen at the tournament many times, her sister, Princess Eugenie is a less regular attendee and hasn't been pictured courtside since 2014.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi giggled together at Wimbledon

Princess Beatrice: the fashion queen

Princess Beatrice has been praised for her fashion-forward outfit choices in recent months, with her Royal Ascot ensemble garnering much praise.

For the horse racing event, Bea wore a floral print long-sleeved silk midi dress, which retails for $3,440 and royal watchers wowed by her choice.

© Getty Beatrice wore a pretty floral number to Ascot

"It's a beautiful dress and I've been super impressed. Bea has definitely levelled up her wardrobe game lately," wrote one. Another fan chimed in: "Love the dress! Perfect for the occasion!"

A third commented: "Stunning outfit! By far the most beautiful dress of the day!" while a fourth agreed: "She's been hitting outta the ballpark in her fashion styling!"

Princess Beatrice has been lending her style advice to her mother, Sarah Ferguson, who revealed that her daughter has helped her pick out the gorgeous green dress she wore when she returned to work following her mastectomy.

When the Duchess of York's co-host praised her ensemble, the royal noted her daughter had chosen it for her – we'd love to receive fashion advice from the princess!

