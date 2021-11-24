﻿
7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton joins science lesson at North London school - best photos

Back to school for the Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton joins science lesson at North London school - best photos
You're reading

Kate Middleton joins science lesson at North London school - best photos

1/7
Next

8 surprising sleep tips from the royals: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, the Queen
Kate Middleton joins science lesson at North London school - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
1/7

The Duchess of Cambridge returned to the classroom on Wednesday as she joined Year 8 pupils for a science lesson.

MORE: How to host a Christmas dinner party like Kate Middleton, the Queen and other royals

Kate surprised students at Nower Hill High School in Harrow, North London, as they learnt about the importance of early childhood development.

SEEN (Secondary Education around Early Neurodevelopment) is a research project run by Oxford University that looks to embed the key principles of early childhood development and neuroscience in students. Over 3,700 11 to 14-year-olds took part in three lessons which covered the neuroscience of how brains are built and how experiences (including the role of caregivers) impact brain development. 

Kate Middleton joins science lesson at North London school - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
2/7

The Duchess' visit comes after she launched her biggest project to date earlier this summer - The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

READ: Royal family issue rare joint statement over BBC Two documentary on rift

Kate Middleton joins science lesson at North London school - best photos
3/7

The Duchess looked elegant in a chic red jumper and matching coat for her visit. She wore her hair in loose tousled waves, while adding a touch of make-up to finish off her look.

Kate Middleton joins science lesson at North London school - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
4/7

The royal was seen deep in conversation with some of the students at Nower Hill High School.

MORE: Kate Middleton's 7 tips for travelling like a royal

Kate Middleton joins science lesson at North London school - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
5/7

Kate told students that she felt "passionate" about the subject, telling them: "I was so fascinated when I first learnt about this. How babies’ brains are formed and how they developed and what this means for us when we grow up."

MORE: Kate Middleton stuns in the red coat you always wanted - and glorious mermaid hair

Kate Middleton joins science lesson at North London school - best photos
6/7

Over the last ten years, Kate has spent time looking into how challenges in later life such as addiction, family breakdown, poor mental health, suicide and homelessness can have their roots in the earliest years of someone's life.

Kate Middleton joins science lesson at North London school - best photos
7/7

Through her work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, she is aiming to highlight how what we experience in early childhood shapes the developing brain, which is why positive relationships, environments and experiences during this period are so crucial.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

﻿
You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back