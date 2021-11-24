The Duchess of Cambridge returned to the classroom on Wednesday as she joined Year 8 pupils for a science lesson.
Kate surprised students at Nower Hill High School in Harrow, North London, as they learnt about the importance of early childhood development.
SEEN (Secondary Education around Early Neurodevelopment) is a research project run by Oxford University that looks to embed the key principles of early childhood development and neuroscience in students. Over 3,700 11 to 14-year-olds took part in three lessons which covered the neuroscience of how brains are built and how experiences (including the role of caregivers) impact brain development.