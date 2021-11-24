We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday afternoon, the Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the Nower Hill High School in Harrow. The glamorous mother-of-three looked incredible in a new outfit which consisted of a beautiful crimson coat, matching roll neck and trousers. Wow!

Prince William's wife styled her hair in directional, mermaid look - it looked slightly waved and so full and lucious! Her neutral makeup gave her face a youthful glow.

Kate looked stunning in her crimson coat and matching jumper

Whilst Kate was at the school, she joined a science lesson studying neuroscience and the importance of early childhood development.

This visit comes after the Duchess launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood this summer, which aims to drive awareness of and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years. The focus of this research aligns strongly with the Duchess and her work on early childhood as it is steeped in the understanding of the critical importance of early child development and its influence on an individual’s long-term health, wellbeing and potential in the future.

Kate's hair looked incredibly curly and we love it

For over a decade, Kate has spent time looking into how challenges in later life such as addiction, family breakdown, poor mental health, suicide and homelessness can have their roots in the earliest years of someone’s life. Through her work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, she is aiming to highlight how what we experience in early childhood shapes the developing brain, which is why positive relationships, environments and experiences during this period are so crucial.

Kate looked stunning in her Jenny Packham dress last week

We last saw the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Thursday, when she attended the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall. In their fourth appearance at the special event, Prince William and Kate walked the red carpet before taking their seats in the royal box. Kate donned a long green sequin Jenny Packham gown first seen during the couple's visit to Pakistan, while the Duke donned an on-trend velvet tuxedo.

