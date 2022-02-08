﻿
Kate Middleton joins families for cooking workshop at community support project - best photos

The Duchess of Cambridge visited PACT in Southwark

Photo: © Rex
The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise visit to a community parental support project on Tuesday morning.

Kate headed to PACT (Parents and Communities Together) in Southwark to learn more about how communities can support parents and their families with their mental wellbeing and improve the health and development outcomes for young children. 

During her visit, the Duchess met volunteers and attendees from PACT Southwark's weekly MumSpace group, which provides support for local parents to discuss any challenges they're facing.

Photo: © Rex
Kate then rolled up her sleeves to join a cooking workshop with parents and their children.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess helped to make fruit kebabs with toddlers and their families. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Set up by Citizens UK in 2014, PACT is a community-led social support project which aims to build a confident, resilient community of parents who can give their children the best start in life whatever their circumstances. Having been initiated in Southwark, the project has since expanded to Leeds and Newcastle.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess always lights up whenever she meets children on her engagements. And it looks like this little boy wanted to share his cup of tea with royalty! 

Photo: © Rex
Kensington Palace said ahead of Kate's outing: "The Duchess is committed to raising awareness of the importance of early childhood experiences and of collaborative action in order to improve outcomes across society".

The Duchess launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021, which aims to drive awareness and action on the impact of the early years. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess opted for smart business attire for her outing in London, teaming a grey checked blazer with a black top, trousers and heels. 

She accessorised with pearl earrings and a pendant necklace from Astley Clarke

