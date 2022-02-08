Kate Middleton joins families for cooking workshop at community support project - best photos

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise visit to a community parental support project on Tuesday morning.
Kate headed to PACT (Parents and Communities Together) in Southwark to learn more about how communities can support parents and their families with their mental wellbeing and improve the health and development outcomes for young children.
During her visit, the Duchess met volunteers and attendees from PACT Southwark's weekly MumSpace group, which provides support for local parents to discuss any challenges they're facing.
