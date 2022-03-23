Kate Middleton wows guests at Jamaica royal tour dinner in stunning emerald gown – best photos

﻿
6 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

With reporting by Emily Nash, who is on tour with the Cambridges

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dazzled as guests of honour at a special dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica. Stepping out on Wednesday evening, William and Kate looked like the ultimate royal power couple as they arrived at King's House in Kingston.

The Duchess looked incredible in a emerald green dress with sequin detailing, a bardot neckline and an organza trim.

William, who was dapper in a suit, was tasked with delivering a speech at the event, where he acknowledged the unrest triggered by his and Kate's visit. The royals are on an eight-day tour of the Caribbean to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and upon arriving in Jamaica, they faced protests from campaigners calling for the UK to apologise and pay reparations for slavery. Similar calls have been made in the Bahamas, where the couple are due to fly into on Thursday.

See the best photos from the evening below…

HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, is on the ground with the Cambridges on their royal Caribbean tour.

Kate stole the show, wearing the bold green dress.

She kept her hair up off her face, and added two medals on to the dress.

The couple were in high spirits as they attended the dinner and were greeted by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen and his wife Lady Allen, Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet Holness, and other members of government.

A close-up look of the Duchess' stunning evening attire.

The royals also joined a larger reception where they had the chance to meet more guests and enjoy the music played by the Jamaican Military Band.

More about:

