Kate Middleton wows guests at Jamaica royal tour dinner in stunning emerald gown – best photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dazzled as guests of honour at a special dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica. Stepping out on Wednesday evening, William and Kate looked like the ultimate royal power couple as they arrived at King's House in Kingston.
The Duchess looked incredible in a emerald green dress with sequin detailing, a bardot neckline and an organza trim.
William, who was dapper in a suit, was tasked with delivering a speech at the event, where he acknowledged the unrest triggered by his and Kate's visit. The royals are on an eight-day tour of the Caribbean to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and upon arriving in Jamaica, they faced protests from campaigners calling for the UK to apologise and pay reparations for slavery. Similar calls have been made in the Bahamas, where the couple are due to fly into on Thursday.
See the best photos from the evening below…
HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, is on the ground with the Cambridges on their royal Caribbean tour.