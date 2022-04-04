﻿
easter-decorations

14 best Easter decorations for 2022: From Easter trees to bunny wreaths & fairy lights

Don't be a bore this Easter, transform your home and have a bit of fun...

Easter is just around the corner and we for one cannot wait. This is the first time in three years we can have as many visitors as we like, so why not make it one to remember with a few Easter decorations inside (or outside) the house?

Whether you're in the mood for a few Easter-themed fairy lights scattered around your home, an Easter tree or a beautiful colourful wreath for your front door, it's time to let your inner child come out to play. 

Easter wreath 

Neighbours and visitors alike can enjoy your beautiful Easter decorations with a spring wreath. You could go for a bunny-themed or Easter egg-themed one. 

easter-wreath-2

Easter wreath, £12.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Easter tree 

If you miss your Christmas tree, it's simple, invest in your Easter decorations and purchase an Easter tree to relive the joy every year. 

easter-tree-2

Easter tree, £21.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Easter door sign

Question: How will the Easter bunny know where to stop if there's not a sign pointing in the right direction? Don't forget to add an Easter stop sign to your list of must-haves for your Easter decorations. 

easter-stop-sign-2

Easter stop sign, £12, NotOnTheHighStreet

SHOP NOW 

Easter fairy lights 

Sometimes it's just nice to light up the room once in a while, and there are plenty of cute Easter fairy lights around. From colourful little lights to whopping bright Easter lights. 

easter-egg-lights-2

Easter egg lights, £9.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

confetti-2

Confetti lights, £36.95, Sparkle Lighting

SHOP NOW

Easter bunting 

Add a pop of colour to your favourite rooms with this Easter bunny bunting. 

easter-bunting-2

Easter Bunny Bunting, £4.50, eBay

SHOP NOW

Easter tree decorations

You've got your Easter tree, now you just need some cute little ornaments to hang on it! 

Easter-decorations-tree

Striped felt egg decorations x 4, £10, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

Easter table centrepiece 

If you already have an idea for the menu on Easter Sunday, it might be nice to add some va-va-voom with tablescaping. Easter decorations for the centre of the table could include this beautiful floral arrangement - you can place a candle in the centre and really make it Instagrammable.

easter-centrepiece-2

Easter centrepiece, £10.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Easter artificial flowers

Brighten your home with some springtime joy. If you don't want to go to town with Easter decorations, something chic and stylish like these artificial flowers could be just what you need.

Fake-spring-flowers

Spring flowers, £6, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

Easter crackers

Perfect for a fun family Easter, this gorgeous cracker pack comes complete with activities, jokes, stickers and bunny headbands. Plus, the pack also contains one packet of sunflower seeds, which can be planted into the empty cracker barrels once they've been pulled.

Easter-egg-crackers

Easter crackers, £8, M&S

SHOP NOW

Easter banner 

Sometimes it just takes a little effort to create a big impact with your Easter decorations. 

easter-banner-2

Easter banner, £6.97, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Easter balloons

You might need the Easter rabbit to help blow up all these balloons ready for Easter weekend. 

balloons-for-easter-2

Easter balloons, £8.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Easter gnomes

We imagine Stacey Solomon would love these Easter gnomes in her home.  

easter-gnomes-2

Easter gnomes, £21.79, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Easter bunny

Complete your tablescape with this fun Easter bunny! It measures 15cm high and is the perfect springtime decoration.

Easter-bunny

Talking Tables grass bunny decoration, £7, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

