14 best Easter decorations for 2022: From Easter trees to bunny wreaths & fairy lights

Easter is just around the corner and we for one cannot wait. This is the first time in three years we can have as many visitors as we like, so why not make it one to remember with a few Easter decorations inside (or outside) the house?

Whether you're in the mood for a few Easter-themed fairy lights scattered around your home, an Easter tree or a beautiful colourful wreath for your front door, it's time to let your inner child come out to play.

Easter wreath

Neighbours and visitors alike can enjoy your beautiful Easter decorations with a spring wreath. You could go for a bunny-themed or Easter egg-themed one.

Easter wreath, £12.99, Amazon

Easter tree

If you miss your Christmas tree, it's simple, invest in your Easter decorations and purchase an Easter tree to relive the joy every year.

Easter tree, £21.99, Amazon

Easter door sign

Question: How will the Easter bunny know where to stop if there's not a sign pointing in the right direction? Don't forget to add an Easter stop sign to your list of must-haves for your Easter decorations.

Easter stop sign, £12, NotOnTheHighStreet

Easter fairy lights

Sometimes it's just nice to light up the room once in a while, and there are plenty of cute Easter fairy lights around. From colourful little lights to whopping bright Easter lights.

Easter egg lights, £9.99, Amazon

Confetti lights, £36.95, Sparkle Lighting

Easter bunting

Add a pop of colour to your favourite rooms with this Easter bunny bunting.

Easter Bunny Bunting, £4.50, eBay

Easter tree decorations

You've got your Easter tree, now you just need some cute little ornaments to hang on it!

Striped felt egg decorations x 4, £10, John Lewis

Easter table centrepiece

If you already have an idea for the menu on Easter Sunday, it might be nice to add some va-va-voom with tablescaping. Easter decorations for the centre of the table could include this beautiful floral arrangement - you can place a candle in the centre and really make it Instagrammable.

Easter centrepiece, £10.99, Amazon

Easter artificial flowers

Brighten your home with some springtime joy. If you don't want to go to town with Easter decorations, something chic and stylish like these artificial flowers could be just what you need.

Spring flowers, £6, John Lewis

Easter crackers

Perfect for a fun family Easter, this gorgeous cracker pack comes complete with activities, jokes, stickers and bunny headbands. Plus, the pack also contains one packet of sunflower seeds, which can be planted into the empty cracker barrels once they've been pulled.

Easter crackers, £8, M&S

Easter banner

Sometimes it just takes a little effort to create a big impact with your Easter decorations.

Easter banner, £6.97, Amazon

Easter balloons

You might need the Easter rabbit to help blow up all these balloons ready for Easter weekend.

Easter balloons, £8.99, Amazon

Easter gnomes

We imagine Stacey Solomon would love these Easter gnomes in her home.

Easter gnomes, £21.79, Amazon

Easter bunny

Complete your tablescape with this fun Easter bunny! It measures 15cm high and is the perfect springtime decoration.

Talking Tables grass bunny decoration, £7, John Lewis

