This Gwyneth Paltrow-approved cooking set is genius - and 20% off in time for Mother's Day

You may have heard of the genius Our Place 'Always Pan' – it got Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop seal of approval and is Instagram famous, too.

And right now you can get the Always Pan set - designed to replace EIGHT kitchen tools in your kitchen - for 20% off at Nordstrom.

Our Place 'Always Pan', was $145 now $116, Nordstrom

The nonstick fry and sauté pan, which comes in multiple colors, is everything from a steamer to a spoon rest. Prep, serve and store, all in the same pan.

The deceptively simple pan set, described as 'OMG wow' by one reviewer, comes in multiple colors.

"This pan is so versatile it almost never leaves my stove," said one reviewer, while another wrote raved about "all of the other little features you don't notice until they make you go 'omg wow'.

"For example you can drain pasta directly from the pan. The top of the lid doesn't get hot, you have a resting space for the wooden spoon. I could go on and on."

This 'Dinner For Four' set includes the Always Pan plus mix-and-match plates, bowls and glasses

Our Place 'Dinner for Four' bundle, more colors, was $290 now $231, Our Place

You can shop the pan as well as the brand's full range, on the Our Place website, which is having a big spring sale right now, too.

We're in love with the "Dinner for Four" bundle, which includes the Always Pan as well as four of each: hand-painted porcelain plates, hand-blown stackable glasses and nesting bowls.

Each piece is available in multiple colors so you can mix and match or choose a single hue for the set.

The Always Pan is the star cooking tool from Our Place, which was launched by Shiza Shahid, the co-founder and former CEO of the non-profit Malala Fund. The brand is all about ethically made, chic and practical cookware for today's multiethnic kitchen.

