Little Miss merch: 11 gifts to celebrate the 2022 comeback

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The iconic Little Miss characters are making an unexpected comeback right now, with the new social media trend which sees relatable, fill-the-gap memes of the cartoon characters going viral.

RELATED: 16 Unique bridesmaids gifts for the bridal party

Brands are also joining in on the fun trend, with Rimmel even launching a Mr Men and Little Miss nail varnish range. If you’re loving the nostalgic comeback as much as we are, shop our edit of the best Little Miss merch and gifts.

Little Miss & Mr Men gifts

Personalised Little Miss tote bag, from £17.42, Etsy

Bring the Little Miss memes to life with a personalised tote bag! Choose the colour of the bag and make it your own with your chosen text.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

3-Pack Little Miss socks, £13, ASOS

ASOS is always one of the first to the trends, so we knew they’d have some great Little Miss merch. This set comes with three pairs of pastel-coloured socks, with iconic Little Miss characters embroidered across the top.

Little Miss mug, £8.71, Etsy

The Little Miss mug will make the perfect gift for your fashionista friend!

MORE: 16 best Love Island gift ideas for the ultimate fan: From the NEW gold water bottle for 2022 to the summer party essentials

Little Miss personalised T-shirt, from £13.07, Etsy

Personalise the Little Miss T-shirts with your own text, or choose one of the iconic characters.

Rimmel 60 seconds nail varnish, £3.19, Superdrug

Shop the new Rimmel Little Miss & Mr Men collection exclusively at Superdrug, with 12 Super Shine shades to choose from.

Mr Men and Little Miss biscuits, £40, Biscuiteers

For a unique gift for Mr Men fans or for a themed party, Biscuiteeers has released Mr Men and Little Miss biscuits. They come in a Mr Men tin, filled with eight hand-iced biscuits.

Little Miss print, from £9.99, IWOOT

Looking for prints to decorate your home or your child’s bedroom? These Little Miss prints are so cute for hanging on your wall!

Little Miss tote bag, £17.19, Redbubble

Red Bubble has a great selection of Little Miss gifts, but our favourite is this printed tote bag with the popular storybook characters.

Little Miss glass cup, £20.39, Etsy

Snap up these Little Miss glass tumblers with tons of characters to choose from.

Little Miss Sunshine cushion, £17.12, Etsy

We love these Little Miss cushion covers for adding some fun decoration to your home.

READ: 21 cool but affordable jewellery brands that make the perfect gift

Little Miss Princess warmer, £9, The Works

For when the weather starts to cool down, grab this cute Little Miss Princess warming toy.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.