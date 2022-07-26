Little Miss merch: 11 gifts to celebrate the 2022 comeback

Sophie Bates
The iconic Little Miss characters are making a surprising 2022 comeback. The viral trend is seeing Little Miss memes all over social media - and brands are joining in on the trend, with Rimmel launching a new Little Miss nail varnish range. Shop our edit of the best Little Miss merch and gifts…
The iconic Little Miss characters are making an unexpected comeback right now, with the new social media trend which sees relatable, fill-the-gap memes of the cartoon characters going viral.
Brands are also joining in on the fun trend, with Rimmel even launching a Mr Men and Little Miss nail varnish range. If you’re loving the nostalgic comeback as much as we are, shop our edit of the best Little Miss merch and gifts.
Little Miss & Mr Men gifts
Personalised Little Miss tote bag, from £17.42, Etsy
Bring the Little Miss memes to life with a personalised tote bag! Choose the colour of the bag and make it your own with your chosen text.
3-Pack Little Miss socks, £13, ASOS
ASOS is always one of the first to the trends, so we knew they’d have some great Little Miss merch. This set comes with three pairs of pastel-coloured socks, with iconic Little Miss characters embroidered across the top.
Little Miss mug, £8.71, Etsy
The Little Miss mug will make the perfect gift for your fashionista friend!
Little Miss personalised T-shirt, from £13.07, Etsy
Personalise the Little Miss T-shirts with your own text, or choose one of the iconic characters.
Rimmel 60 seconds nail varnish, £3.19, Superdrug
Shop the new Rimmel Little Miss & Mr Men collection exclusively at Superdrug, with 12 Super Shine shades to choose from.
Mr Men and Little Miss biscuits, £40, Biscuiteers
For a unique gift for Mr Men fans or for a themed party, Biscuiteeers has released Mr Men and Little Miss biscuits. They come in a Mr Men tin, filled with eight hand-iced biscuits.
Little Miss print, from £9.99, IWOOT
Looking for prints to decorate your home or your child’s bedroom? These Little Miss prints are so cute for hanging on your wall!
Little Miss tote bag, £17.19, Redbubble
Red Bubble has a great selection of Little Miss gifts, but our favourite is this printed tote bag with the popular storybook characters.
Little Miss glass cup, £20.39, Etsy
Snap up these Little Miss glass tumblers with tons of characters to choose from.
Little Miss Sunshine cushion, £17.12, Etsy
We love these Little Miss cushion covers for adding some fun decoration to your home.
Little Miss Princess warmer, £9, The Works
For when the weather starts to cool down, grab this cute Little Miss Princess warming toy.
