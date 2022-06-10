11 best gift experiences for dad to celebrate Father's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Shopping for Father's Day isn't always easy. What do you get for the dad that has everything, needs nothing or simply hasn't a clue what he wants? If you're short on inspiration, why not treat him to a one-of-a-kind experience.

After all – gifts come and go but memories last forever! From beer tastings to golf lessons, and driving experiences to a hearty lunch in the city, there's something for every kind of dad this Father's Day.

A five star dining experience

Three-Course Lunch and Champagne for Two at Gordon Ramsay's Savoy Grill, £90, Buyagift

Perfect for the foodie dad, wine and dine him at Gordon Ramsay's Savoy Grill. For just £90, enjoy a three-course meal for two, washed down with a complimentary glass of champagne.

A climb up the O2

Up at The O2 Climb for Two, £69, Buyagift

There's a special Father's Day offer on at Buyagift right now – and it's too good to miss. For just £69, join dad for a climb up the O2 where you'll be given plenty of time to enjoy the view and take panoramic photos of Canary Wharf and beyond.

A Beer Masterclass

Beer Masterclass with Tastings and Gourmet Burger Meal for Two, £70, Virgin

Raise a glass to dear old dad! If he's big on beer, he'll love this expert masterclass. After learning all there is to know about brewing, he'll get to sample a variety of beers from across the world, finishing the session with a gourmet burger and fries.

Archery Exprerience

Archery Experience for one, £19, Wowcher

Try your hand at something new and treat dad to an archery experience. Wowcher has an incredible deal on right now. For just £19, he'll be able to take part in a one-hour session where he'll get to practice shooting at static and moving targets.

Johnny Walker Whiskey & Cheese Tasting Experience

Johnny Walker Whiskey & Cheese Tasting Experience, £40 per person, Johnny Walker

Johnnie Walker Blue Label is offering an exclusive whisky tasting adventure at the newly launched Johnnie Walker Princes Street, Edinburgh. The Father’s Day Whisky and Cheese Tasting Experience will showcase some of the most exclusive whiskies from Johnnie Walker, including a dram of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, the pinnacle of blending and renowned as one of the finest whiskies in the world.

Indoor Skydiving Experience

iFLY Indoor Skydiving Experience for Two, £46.39, Red Letter Days

An ideal choice for the thrill-seeking dad, step inside iFly's wind tunnel for two white-knuckle flights each – you'll be free-falling for the equivalent of three 12,000ft skydives.

Only Fools and Horses Tour

Only Fools and Horses Tour for Two, £64, Menkind

There's no better gift for an Only Fools and Horses fan than a special tour for two! Setting off from Bristol – where the majority of the series was actually filmed – this three-hour coach tour will take you behind the scenes like never before. As well as visiting key filming locations around the city, you'll learn more about the iconic characters as well as the fantastic scripts written by John Sullivan.

Father and Child Photoshoot

Father and Child Photoshoot, £39, Menkind

A great gift for new dads, create fun family memories as he takes part in a professional photoshoot with his little one.

Driving Experience

Best of British Three Car Driving Experience, £89, Virgin

Calling all petrol heads! Take to the tracks in some of the most iconic British cars in history for a three lap, three mile ride with an expert instructor. Choose from a classic Aston Martin Vantage, Aston Martin DB5, E-Type Jaguar, MK1 Escort, Mini Cooper and Lotus Cortina.

Afterwards, he'll also get to sit passenger side for an electrifying ride in a modern performance car, driven by the instructor.

Helicoper Ride

Historic City Sightseeing Helicopter Tour for Two, £185, Virgin

Embark on a 25-mile flight on board a jet-powered helicopter for two. With a choice of 17 different cities to explore across Great Britain, we'd recommend bringing your best camera!

Golf Lessons With A Pro

9 Hole Golf Lesson with a PGA Professional, £135, Virgin

Improve his golfing game with a 9 hole lesson helmed by a PGA pro. Available at a wide range of locations, including some of the best golf courses in the UK, this gift experience is designed for non-beginners and focuses on the techniques he'll need to master his course management.

