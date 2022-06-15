16 Unique bridesmaids gifts for the bridal party 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A bridesmaid deserves a special gift to say thank you for their help on the lead-up to the big day. From wedding dress shopping to hen party planning and ensuring your day goes smoothly when you say ‘I do’.

Bridesmaids gifts can vary from a hamper with their favourite trinkets inside, a miniature bottle of bubbly, or chocolates.

However, a personalised gift, or keepsake, will also go down a treat, as your bridal party can treasure it forever.

From jewellery items, to personalised gifts, a bridesmaid clutch bag to wear on your wedding day to a special robe or foodie bundle, there are plenty of gift options to suit all budgets.

Bridesmaid Photo frame

To thank your nearest and dearest for their help planning your hen do, and carrying out bridesmaid duties on your wedding day, a photo frame with a sweet photo of you both in will be appreciated.

It is an ideal gift for those looking to pull on their friends’ heartstrings, but also not break the bank - as we all know weddings can be expensive.

Personalised Bridesmaid Thank You Photo Frame, £19, NotOnTheHighStreet

Personalised Bridesmaid Prosecco

Whether you are curating your own hamper to thank them, a bottle of bubbly will always be a great idea.

Up the ante and get your bottle of fizz customised with your bridesmaid's name on for that extra special touch.

Personalised Prosecco, £22.99, Getting Personal

Personalised Cocktail Set

But why stop at just a bottle of fizz when you can include the complete cocktail set too, which can be etched with their name, or your wedding date on.

This gift is a great idea for those who have male friends or relatives included in their bridal party.

Personalised Cocktail Set, £29.99, Getting Personal

Alphabet Velvet Make-Up Bag

Another failsafe gift option we know every bridesmaid will appreciate.

It it stylish, practical and inexpensive, so it is perfect for those with large bridal parties.

Alphabet Velvet Make-Up Bag, £5, M&S

Minimergency Kit for Bridesmaids

A genius idea if you ask us.

This bundle contains all the essentials you may need to hand on your special day; from double sided tape and dental floss, to nail polish remover, hair spray, safety pin, tampon, tissue, blotting tissue, stan remover and much more, so nothing will spoil your day - or dress. Great for a gift on the morning, or the day before, the wedding.

Minimergency Kit for Bridesmaids, £19, Revolve

Initial Bracelet

An item of jewellery is always a great gift idea no matter the occasion, as it is a keepsake, which can be treasured for years to come.

Abbott Lyon has a whole host of jewellery items to shop, as well as trinket boxes to house their arm candy, but our personal favourite is the initial bracelet, which is a subtle and dainty looking item of jewellery.

Initial Bracelet, £35, Abbott Lyon

Luxe Gift Box

For those who are creating their own bridesmaid hamper to thank your bridesmaids after your special day, a gift box to house the gifts is a must.

Six Stories allows you to shop the customised gift box for your maid of honour, bridesmaids, flower girl and other guests.

Luxe Gift Box, £12 (Was £16), Six Stories

Bridal Perfect Pouch

In some cases brides may not want their bridesmaids to have a clutch bag on them, as it may get in the way of them holding a bouquet, or fluffing the bride’s wedding dress.

However, one solution is to have the bride’s clutch bags, or pouches, coordinating, or with a sweet slogan on the front to keep with the colour scheme, and to house their valuables on the day.

Katie Loxton "Maid of Honour" Bridal Perfect Pouch, £16.99, John Lewis

Friendship Bracelet

It goes without saying most bridesmaids are your best friends, so why not channel your inner teenager with matching friendship bracelets.

Monica Vinader also invites shoppers to personalise their gifts, and this too can be personalised with a name, initials or special date.

Havana Mini Friendship Chain Bracelet, £105 (Was £150), Monica Vinader

Bridesmaid Candle

While some bride and grooms may select a wedding fragrance for their special day, they can also select a wedding fragrance for their bridal party too, just in the form of a scented candle.

Kindred Fires offers a whopping 12 scents to choose from, as well as the opportunity to customise the home gift with a special message.

Bridesmaid Gift Blush Gold Script Candle, £21, Kindred Fires

Bridesmaid Statement Sweatshirt

While some may wish to gift their bridesmaids a statement sweatshirt prior to the wedding fun, which can be taken on the hen do, or to thank them on the day of the wedding so they have something cosy to snuggle into after the celebration, the options are endless.

Bridesmaid Statement Sweatshirt, £49, Six Stories

Bridal Wedding Dress Hangers

Finding your bridesmaids and maid of honour’s wedding dress can take a lot of time and effort, but when you have found the perfect one for your bridal party, making sure it is neat and crisp prior to the big day is paramount.

Why not invest in personalised hangers for your bridesmaids for the run up to your ceremony, on the actual day, and afterwards. It may be a small detail, but one we know they will be impressed by.

Bridal Wedding Dress Hangers, £7.50, Etsy

Personalised Trinket Dish

A trinket dish to keep your jewellery safe is a sweet gift we know many will appreciate.

Etsy has a variety of designs, including this creation which can be personalised with initials of your bridesmaids.

Personalised Trinket Dish, £13.92, Etsy

Personalised Beach Towel

If you are planning to have your hen, or wedding, abroad, we love the idea of each bridesmaid having their very own personalised beach towel with their name on.

Not only is it practical for those jetting away, but it will help you locate your group in case you lose eachother on a day spent at the beach.

Personalised beach towel, £6.51, Etsy

Bridesmaid Monogram Bag

Double up your personalised bag as a make-up bag, a travel kit, or for other uses.

Not only is this a great gift to give before your wedding, or as a thank you afterwards, but it is not too obvious it can’t be used long after your wedding by your bridal party.

Bridesmaid Monogram Bag, £14.50, Etsy

Personalised Bridesmaid Keyring

A simple yet effective gift, which will score major brownie points with your wedding party.

HA designs has an array of bridal buys, but also gifts for your maid of honour and bridesmaids too.

Personalised Leather Bridesmaid Heart Keyring, £20, HA Designs

