11 best laptop bags for women wanting a stylish commute

Calling all the women who are after a chic and stylish laptop bag for their trips to the office. The commuter life might be new to some of you, and for others, you might be all-too familiar with catching trains and tubes (and planes!) to the office. If you do, you'll need a comfortable and light laptop bag that won't cramp your style.

Whether you're after a designer laptop bag or a cheap and cheerful tote for your laptop, you're in for a treat because there are so many stylish options to choose from. In fact, some of these options have game-changer pockets. Practical and chic, what's not to love?

The best women's laptop bags to shop now

Buff leather Latitude tote bag, £175, Away

Away's tote bags are well known for being top quality, and they're a great bag for using for trips to the office, the train station, or anywhere in between. The Latitude Tote, made from a premium smooth leather, has a roomy interior that can fit anything from work essentials (like a 15-inch laptop) to an extra pair of clothes. A removable strap attaches seamlessly to your suitcase and a magnetic top closure ensures all your items are within arm’s reach.

The reviews are all really positive, with one writing: "Love love this bag. I especially love the magnetic close. It’s strong and keeps everything secure while attached to my AWAY carry on rushing through the airport. Might just have to get one more in a different colour."

Aspinal of London zipped Regent tote Bag, £395, Aspinal of London

Timeless and elegant, the Zipped Regent Tote is the perfect companion for your work-to-weekend wardrobe. Handcrafted from the finest full-grain leather, the semi-structured and lightweight design has a spacious interior with the capacity to hold a lightweight 14-inch laptop along with an open slip pocket for your valuables and two mobile slip pockets.

The zip-top closure keeps your belongings secure, while the long shoulder straps ensure all-day comfort for a trip to the office.

Leather laptop bag, £85, Marks & Spencer

This M&S rucksack, made with responsibly sourced leather, fits a laptop and essentials. With zipped pockets inside and out, and a flap with secure magnetic fastening this is ready for a day at the office. The adjustable padded straps for comfort add a nice touch.

Reviews are mixed on the M&S website, with some complaining about the fastenings, but a happy shopper wrote: "Really nice bag. Comfortable to carry. I would have liked a small zipped up pocket on the back. But otherwise really nice bag at a very reasonable price."

Blush Stackers Laptop Bag, £60, Stackers

Talk about functionality! This can be worn as a backpack, handbag or a shoulder bag. The multi-wear laptop bag is made with a faux leather exterior and a soft velvet padded lining to ensure your laptop stays safe whilst on-the-go. With space inside for your laptop (up to 15 inch), your phone, multiple pens, cables as well as a large zipped pocket, this bag is not only stylish but super practical. At the front there is a large zipped pocket for your charger, additional cables and accessories and a smaller zipped compartment at the back.

Mulberry document holder, £915, Mulberry

This neat bag features an adjustable shoulder strap, it has one main zip compartment and one internal zip pocket. There are also two internal sleeves. This bag is classed as a unisex option and is available in two other colours.

Kate Spade London Spencer dome universal laptop bag, £275, Kate Spade London

Kate Spade London often is a go-to destination for work bags and this one is done in soft saffiano leather to withstand scratches and mishaps. It's a universal size so it fits all laptops, which means you won't have to upgrade when you get a bigger or smaller computer.

One happy customer reviewed the bag, writing: "It’s a pretty purse that fits my laptop. It has enough space to fit my other essentials without looking bulky."

Quilted laptop bag, £37.99, Amazon

Talk about Chanel vibes! This is a multi-function laptop backpack to take note of. The main compartment has separated compartments and pockets which can provide roomy space for your laptop (15.6inch) as well as your tablet, power bank, A4 files, wallet, and even clothes. It features an elastic pocket at each side so you can hold your umbrella or your water bottle. What's more, there's also a USB charging port extended on the side of the backpack and built-in a charging cable inside.

An Amazon five-star review said: "I absolutely adore this bag! My previous backpack was getting a bit small for the amount of things I was carrying around and I'm so pleased I bought this one. I got it when the price was lower but honestly feel it's worth the £30 price too. It's very much a Mary Poppins bag; it looks beautiful and seems to fit a huge amount in, it even dwarfs my 2L water bottle!"

Origami large bag, $280, Lux & NYX

If you're a woman on the move, this laptop bag could be perfect for you. You'll find a padded laptop compartment, easy access outside phone pocket, zip top closure, a convertible trolley sleeve for travel, a convenient key leash, a removable crossbody strap and a detachable water bottle pocket. It's the swiss army knife of laptop bags.

The reviews speak for themselves! "This tote is a great design. Very practical and looks good too. I use it for work with my laptop but it’s also great for overnight trips. The size is just right and looks really stylish."

Bright pink laptop bag, £98, Wolf & Badger

Handcrafted from fuchsia pink, Italian soft pebbled leather by expert craftsmen in Italy, this on-trend backpack bag can be worn as a shoulder bag or backpack due to the clever straps.

Featuring a good-sized main inner compartment which is lined in a soft cotton canvas, and a super safe zipped inner pocket, this backpack is spacious enough to fit everything you need for work.

With soft gold hardware, a small top comfortable top handle, two back strap handles that turn into a shoulder handle, and to top it all off it's super lightweight. You'll love it.

One thrilled online reviewer wrote: "Divine. beautiful colour and lush leather. Love!"

Targus Newport Convertible Tote/Backpack laptop bag, £62, John Lewis

The Targus Newport Convertible Tote/Backpack is a great companion for anyone who feels like they're constantly on the move. For those important days in the office, you can pack all you need without straining your shoulders, thanks to the adjustable padded shoulder straps. If you’re travelling light though, you can simple convert the backpack into a stylish tote, by neatly stowing away its padded shoulder straps.

Handily, the bag also features a protective cradle to safely carry slim laptops or tablets (up to 15”), along with thoughtful storage to hold sunglasses, cosmetics and any other daily essentials.

A happy shopper wrote: "Absolutely perfect for work. I love it. I love how slimline the back pack is."

Etsy laptop bag, £95, Etsy

If you're looking for something a little different for your laptop bag, this Etsy design should do the trick.

The reviews are stellar, with one happy shopper writing: "Super good quality. Pattern is even cuter in person! Is perfect to carry around my laptop, even have some extra space for papers if I need. 10/10 recommend."

