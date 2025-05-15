Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 best crossbody bags for summer 2025: Stylish bags for travel
Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a crossbody bag on the set of And Just Like This© GC Images

10 crossbody bags that will totally elevate your look this summer - especially if you're travelling

Crossbody bags are a popular choice for hands-free summer fun... 

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
Are you in the market for a new crossbody bag this summer? I'm going to start by saying that I am a total handbag addict, and I have far too many to count. 

As much as I love a glam clutch bag, I do prioritise practical bags. I use my tote bag and my laptop bag for the office, and I use my phone bag for when I'm off to somewhere like a concert or a festival. As for my crossbody bags, I wear them daily to the office and for the weekend. 

I usually opt for a sling bag when I'm wearing activewear (which is most weekends to be fair!) or when I'm running errands. However, my crossbody bags are by far my most used out of my collection.

And I'm not the only one, celebrities and the A-list are often snapped wearing their bags across their chest, whether they're on-duty or off! There are way too many celebrities to capture for this article but some of my fave moments are below.

Celebrities wearing crossbody bags 

Celebrities and royals wearing crossbody bags - from left to right: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, Sarah Jessica Parker and Princess Kate© Getty Images
Celebrities and royals wearing crossbody bags - from left to right: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, Sarah Jessica Parker and Princess Kate

How I chose the best crossbody bags for women

  • Style: If you're looking for a cool, stylish crossbody bag I want to be the one to inspire you. I'm only going to look in new in, and I want to only provide trending items that I think will look good. I'll try and add some styling advice, too! 
  • Cost: I don't want to include lots of expensive crossbody bags but I also want to promote brands I shop from. I will no doubt stick to the high street and some favourite brands that I trust. The most expensive bag in this edit is the Victoria Beckham one, so if you're looking to invest, this would be a great option. 
  • Practical: In the summer we're after more lightweight, soft-touch fabrics and you'll definitely want the bag to be safe for your valuables. 

How to style the crossbody bag

This is a tricky one to answer. A crossbody bag looks brilliant on pretty much everyone, but I will flag some things to take note of. If you have a large bust you might want to position your strap in the best way (ie, not between the bosom) or opt for a crossbody bag with a wide strap. If you are wearing slinky satin fabrics, you might want to ditch the crossbody and opt for a handheld bag. Be mindful of the hardware on the bag you buy. If you wear gold jewellery exclusively, you'll probably want to choose a bag with gold hardware. If you wear a lot of wacky prints with your wardrobe, you might want to keep your bag simple and elegant so as not to clash. 

Best crossbody bags 

Check out my edit below, I love all of the bags I've chosen and I hope you do too...

1/10

Boden Iris Leather Mini Satchel Crossbody Bag

Boden crossbody bag in red with snaffle gucci dupe detail © Boden

£112 AT BODEN

$165 AT BODEN US

  • Internal zip pocket
  • Back card slot
  • Adjustable strap
  • Other colours available

Editor's Note:

I have recently just purchased a colour pop crossbody bag and I absolutely love it - especially for the summer months. This will look so good with any of your nautical outfits. This is the perfect bag for wearing with your stylish outfits and the snaffle detail is very Gucci-esque, darling. 

2/10

Aspinal of London Camera Crossbody Bag

Aspinal of London Camera Crossbody Bag© Aspinal of London

£325 AT ASPINAL OF LONDON

$555 AT ASPINAL OF LONDON US

  • Full-grain leather
  • Card-sized slip pocket to reverse
  • Dual zipped top closure
  • More colours available 
  • Personalisation option

Editor's Note:

Zara Tindall will be tempted by this one - she loves her Aspinal of London Camera Crossbody Bag, and now it comes in new fetching summer shades. 

Oh, and if you're looking for a Princess Kate-inspired bag, she loves the Mayfair bag which can be worn as a crossbody, but we've yet to see her wearing it like that. 

3/10

River Island White Scarf Mini Tote Cross Body Bag

River Island birkin lookalike bag © River Island

£36 AT RIVER ISLAND

$81 AT RIVER ISLAND US

  • Faux leather fabric
  • Scarf detail
  • Stud pressed fastening
  • Adjustable strap

Editor's Note:

River Island is giving the Hermes Kelly a run for its money with this scarf handle crossbody bag. This is a great bag to wear on a little Europe getaway. Team with a chic co-ord or a pair of denim shorts and a tee. 

4/10

Mulberry Small Darley Crossbody Bag

Mulberry Small Darley Crossbody Bag© Mulberry

£695 AT MULBERRY

$995 AT MULBERRY US

  • Detachable chain strap
  • Postman's Lock closure
  • One main compartment
  • Eight credit card slip pockets
  • Multiple colours available

Editor's Note:

Mulberry is a brand loved by celebrities and royals alike, and are known for creating stunning leather bags. The small 'Darley' can be worn across the body, over the shoulder, or carried as a clutch.

Princess Kate is also a fan of Mulberry, and was spotted wearing a similar bag to this on a day out with the family. 

5/10

H&M Straw Crossbody Bag

H&M Straw Crossbody Bag© H&M

£19.99 AT H&M

$24.99 from H&M

  • Braided paper straw 
  • Narrow, detachable shoulder strap 
  • Zip with a knotted pull

Editor's Note:

If you're looking for a casual crossbody bag to create glam holiday looks, H&M's straw mini bag is the one. Pair with a cute white dress and a pair of gladiator sandals. 

6/10

Longchamp Le Roseau S Crossbody Bag

Longchamp Le Roseau S Crossbody Bag© Longchamp

£315 AT LONGCHAMP

$430 AT LONGCHAMP US

  • Durable grained cowhide leather
  • Double shoulder strap
  • 2 card slots
  • Other colours available

Editor's Note:

Longchamp is one of my personal favourites when it comes to handbags. I use this brand for my work tote bag and I have just recently bought a new crossbody from there, too. It's not this one though, but just look at this stunning butter yellow shade - absolutely beautiful. I like that it's not bulky, so especially good if you prefer a slimline look. 

7/10

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag© Uniqlo

£14.90 AT UNIQLO

$19.90 AT UNIQLO US

  • Casual nylon fabric
  • Water repellent
  • More colour options

Editor's Note:

If there's one bag that has the majority of the HELLO! team swooning, it's the Uniqlo crossbody sling bag that has gone viral ten times over. This one is the new smaller one, but you'll still be surprised by how much it fits in there. 

Check out my colleague Carla's review of the Uniqlo crossbody bag - she's the biggest fan. 

8/10

DeMellier London The Nano Montreal

DeMellier London The Nano Montreal© DeMellier London

£330 AT DEMELLIER LONDON

$450 AT DEMELLIER US

  • Royal approved
  • Micro size
  • Removable/adjustable cross-body strap
  • Personalisation available

Editor's Note:

Princess Kate is often spotted wearing her DeMellier London The Nano Montreal, though I don't think we've seen her wearing it as a crossbody. This stylish mid-price bag can fit most small to regular-size phones with some additional space for handbag essentials like keys, cards, passes. It can be worn cross-body, over the shoulder or held by its mini top handle.

9/10

Ganni Festival Tech Recycled Shell Bag

Ganni Festival Tech Recycled Shell Bag© Ganni

£87 (SAVE £58) AT MYBAG

$185 AT GANNI US

  • Black recycled canvas
  • Adjustable webbing shoulder strap
  • Zipped pocket
  • External zip pocket

Editor's Note:

Plenty of influencers opt for Ganni’s Festival Tech crossbody bag - and the keyword is in the name - festival! This is your ultimate sidekick for Glastonbury. Crafted from a minimalistic black recycled shell, the piece features a crossbody webbing strap, an external zip pocket and a tonal branded patch.

10/10

Victoria Beckham 202 Crossbody Bag

Victoria Beckham 202 Crossbody Bag© Victoria Beckham

£1,150 AT VICTORIA BECKHAM

$1,650 AT VICTORIA BECKHAM US

  • 100% Calf leather
  • Internal double compartment and a small flat leather pocket
  • Features gold branding with VB logo and a unique code
  • More colours available

Editor's Note:

Inspired by classic menswear accessories, the 202 Bag is crafted from distressed leather and finished with a distinctive cufflink detail. This bag is ideal if you're after a dressy bag to wear for special events, and there are lots of colours to choose from. It also features a double internal compartment and small flat leather pocket for secure storage.

Editor's Final Verdict

I don't think you can make a wrong choice here, but if you're looking for one for travel, I'd go for the Uniqlo bag or the Ganni bag - both especially good at keeping all your valuables close to you and will go with lots of different outfits. If you're looking for a fashion hit that's not too expensive, opt for Boden, H&M or the River Island bag - all are cheap and cheerful. If you're looking to splurge a little more, you've got Aspinal of London and DeMellier, both very chic and timeless. And both of these bags are royal approved in case you missed it. I also love the Longchamp bag because I like this brand and it's a fun yellow shade, and different from all of the others. If you're looking for a real investment piece, Victoria Beckham's designer crossbody is stunning. 

