10 crossbody bags that will totally elevate your look this summer - especially if you're travelling

Are you in the market for a new crossbody bag this summer? I'm going to start by saying that I am a total handbag addict, and I have far too many to count.

As much as I love a glam clutch bag, I do prioritise practical bags. I use my tote bag and my laptop bag for the office, and I use my phone bag for when I'm off to somewhere like a concert or a festival. As for my crossbody bags, I wear them daily to the office and for the weekend.

I usually opt for a sling bag when I'm wearing activewear (which is most weekends to be fair!) or when I'm running errands. However, my crossbody bags are by far my most used out of my collection.

And I'm not the only one, celebrities and the A-list are often snapped wearing their bags across their chest, whether they're on-duty or off! There are way too many celebrities to capture for this article but some of my fave moments are below.

Celebrities wearing crossbody bags

© Getty Images Celebrities and royals wearing crossbody bags - from left to right: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, Sarah Jessica Parker and Princess Kate

How I chose the best crossbody bags for women

Style: If you're looking for a cool, stylish crossbody bag I want to be the one to inspire you. I'm only going to look in new in, and I want to only provide trending items that I think will look good. I'll try and add some styling advice, too!

If you're looking for a cool, stylish crossbody bag I want to be the one to inspire you. I'm only going to look in new in, and I want to only provide trending items that I think will look good. I'll try and add some styling advice, too! Cost: I don't want to include lots of expensive crossbody bags but I also want to promote brands I shop from. I will no doubt stick to the high street and some favourite brands that I trust. The most expensive bag in this edit is the Victoria Beckham one, so if you're looking to invest, this would be a great option.

I don't want to include lots of expensive crossbody bags but I also want to promote brands I shop from. I will no doubt stick to the high street and some favourite brands that I trust. The most expensive bag in this edit is the Victoria Beckham one, so if you're looking to invest, this would be a great option. Practical: In the summer we're after more lightweight, soft-touch fabrics and you'll definitely want the bag to be safe for your valuables.

How to style the crossbody bag

This is a tricky one to answer. A crossbody bag looks brilliant on pretty much everyone, but I will flag some things to take note of. If you have a large bust you might want to position your strap in the best way (ie, not between the bosom) or opt for a crossbody bag with a wide strap. If you are wearing slinky satin fabrics, you might want to ditch the crossbody and opt for a handheld bag. Be mindful of the hardware on the bag you buy. If you wear gold jewellery exclusively, you'll probably want to choose a bag with gold hardware. If you wear a lot of wacky prints with your wardrobe, you might want to keep your bag simple and elegant so as not to clash.

Best crossbody bags

Check out my edit below, I love all of the bags I've chosen and I hope you do too...

1/ 10 Boden Iris Leather Mini Satchel Crossbody Bag © Boden £112 AT BODEN $165 AT BODEN US Internal zip pocket

Back card slot

Adjustable strap



Other colours available Editor's Note: I have recently just purchased a colour pop crossbody bag and I absolutely love it - especially for the summer months. This will look so good with any of your nautical outfits. This is the perfect bag for wearing with your stylish outfits and the snaffle detail is very Gucci-esque, darling.

2/ 10 Aspinal of London Camera Crossbody Bag © Aspinal of London £325 AT ASPINAL OF LONDON $555 AT ASPINAL OF LONDON US Full-grain leather

Card-sized slip pocket to reverse

Dual zipped top closure

More colours available

Personalisation option Editor's Note: Zara Tindall will be tempted by this one - she loves her Aspinal of London Camera Crossbody Bag, and now it comes in new fetching summer shades. Oh, and if you're looking for a Princess Kate-inspired bag, she loves the Mayfair bag which can be worn as a crossbody, but we've yet to see her wearing it like that.

3/ 10 River Island White Scarf Mini Tote Cross Body Bag © River Island £36 AT RIVER ISLAND $81 AT RIVER ISLAND US Faux leather fabric

Scarf detail

Stud pressed fastening

Adjustable strap Editor's Note: River Island is giving the Hermes Kelly a run for its money with this scarf handle crossbody bag. This is a great bag to wear on a little Europe getaway. Team with a chic co-ord or a pair of denim shorts and a tee.



4/ 10 Mulberry Small Darley Crossbody Bag © Mulberry £695 AT MULBERRY $995 AT MULBERRY US Detachable chain strap

Postman's Lock closure

One main compartment

Eight credit card slip pockets

Multiple colours available Editor's Note: Mulberry is a brand loved by celebrities and royals alike, and are known for creating stunning leather bags. The small 'Darley' can be worn across the body, over the shoulder, or carried as a clutch. Princess Kate is also a fan of Mulberry, and was spotted wearing a similar bag to this on a day out with the family.

5/ 10 H&M Straw Crossbody Bag © H&M £19.99 AT H&M $24.99 from H&M Braided paper straw

Narrow, detachable shoulder strap

Zip with a knotted pull

Editor's Note: If you're looking for a casual crossbody bag to create glam holiday looks, H&M's straw mini bag is the one. Pair with a cute white dress and a pair of gladiator sandals.



6/ 10 Longchamp Le Roseau S Crossbody Bag © Longchamp £315 AT LONGCHAMP $430 AT LONGCHAMP US Durable grained cowhide leather

Double shoulder strap

2 card slots



Other colours available Editor's Note: Longchamp is one of my personal favourites when it comes to handbags. I use this brand for my work tote bag and I have just recently bought a new crossbody from there, too. It's not this one though, but just look at this stunning butter yellow shade - absolutely beautiful. I like that it's not bulky, so especially good if you prefer a slimline look.

7/ 10 Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag © Uniqlo £14.90 AT UNIQLO $19.90 AT UNIQLO US Casual nylon fabric



Water repellent

More colour options Editor's Note: If there's one bag that has the majority of the HELLO! team swooning, it's the Uniqlo crossbody sling bag that has gone viral ten times over. This one is the new smaller one, but you'll still be surprised by how much it fits in there. Check out my colleague Carla's review of the Uniqlo crossbody bag - she's the biggest fan.

8/ 10 DeMellier London The Nano Montreal © DeMellier London £330 AT DEMELLIER LONDON $450 AT DEMELLIER US Royal approved

Micro size

Removable/adjustable cross-body strap



Personalisation available Editor's Note: Princess Kate is often spotted wearing her DeMellier London The Nano Montreal, though I don't think we've seen her wearing it as a crossbody. This stylish mid-price bag can fit most small to regular-size phones with some additional space for handbag essentials like keys, cards, passes. It can be worn cross-body, over the shoulder or held by its mini top handle.

9/ 10 Ganni Festival Tech Recycled Shell Bag © Ganni £87 (SAVE £58) AT MYBAG $185 AT GANNI US Black recycled canvas

Adjustable webbing shoulder strap

Zipped pocket

External zip pocket Editor's Note: Plenty of influencers opt for Ganni’s Festival Tech crossbody bag - and the keyword is in the name - festival! This is your ultimate sidekick for Glastonbury. Crafted from a minimalistic black recycled shell, the piece features a crossbody webbing strap, an external zip pocket and a tonal branded patch.



10/ 10 Victoria Beckham 202 Crossbody Bag © Victoria Beckham £1,150 AT VICTORIA BECKHAM $1,650 AT VICTORIA BECKHAM US 100% Calf leather

Internal double compartment and a small flat leather pocket

Features gold branding with VB logo and a unique code

More colours available Editor's Note: Inspired by classic menswear accessories, the 202 Bag is crafted from distressed leather and finished with a distinctive cufflink detail. This bag is ideal if you're after a dressy bag to wear for special events, and there are lots of colours to choose from. It also features a double internal compartment and small flat leather pocket for secure storage.



Editor's Final Verdict

I don't think you can make a wrong choice here, but if you're looking for one for travel, I'd go for the Uniqlo bag or the Ganni bag - both especially good at keeping all your valuables close to you and will go with lots of different outfits. If you're looking for a fashion hit that's not too expensive, opt for Boden, H&M or the River Island bag - all are cheap and cheerful. If you're looking to splurge a little more, you've got Aspinal of London and DeMellier, both very chic and timeless. And both of these bags are royal approved in case you missed it. I also love the Longchamp bag because I like this brand and it's a fun yellow shade, and different from all of the others. If you're looking for a real investment piece, Victoria Beckham's designer crossbody is stunning.