Winter is coming! 11 best thermals for women as move into the chillier months

The temperature is starting to drop and if you're feeling the cold - whether you're indoors or outside - the best solution is a pair of trusty thermals to keep you warm.

When shoppers think of thermals, they often have a not-so-cool or chic stereotype, but we mark you wrong. Long gone are the days when thermals resemble your grandad's long johns.

In fact, Marks & Spencer, Uniqlo, John Lewis and many other high street retailers sell a whole host of thermals, both tops and leggings, which you could easily wear out and about, they are that stylish.

From classic crew neck styles, long sleeve, short sleeve, even turtle neck designs, shoppers are spoilt for choice, and that's before we get onto the fabric. Here are our top picks...

Shop the best thermals for women for 2022

Heatgen Plus™ Thermal Turtle Neck Top, £16, Marks & Spencer

Heatgen Plus™ Fleece Thermal Leggings, £16, Marks & Spencer

Merino Leggings, £49.99, Mountain Warehouse

Women Heattech Ultra Warm Crew Neck Long Sleeve Thermal Top, £24.90, Uniqlo

Purple Thermal Jacket, £198, Lululemon

Second Skin Thermal Legging, £22, Pour Moi

Thermal Skinny Outdoors Trousers, £99, Acai

CORE Thermal Women Waistcoat Stand-up collar, £199, Falke

Thermal Super Opaque Tights, £15.99, Calzedonia

NOOYME Thermal Base Layer Women, from £26.99, Amazon

OZERO Winter Gloves, £19.99, Amazon

