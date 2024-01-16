Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best heated gloves for winter 2024: Thermal gloves, waterproof, electric gloves & more
Best heated & thermal gloves to keep you extra warm this winter

From cosy gloves for work to electric styles, we've found the heated gloves to combat the cold

Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer
The cold weather doesn't seem to be going anywhere just yet, and if you're anything like us, you're looking for ways to beat the winter chill without breaking the bank. 

Finding a trusty pair of warm gloves is a winter essential, and this year we're swapping out our regular knitted styles for heated and thermal gloves as the temperatures continue to drop.

We've scoured the web for the best heated gloves for men and women, and we've found everything from USB electric styles that will make your hands feel like they have their very own radiator, to insulated thermal gloves that lock in the warmth for that extra cosy feel. 

And don't worry, the cosy gloves don't need to compromise on style, so we've found plenty of pairs that look great while still being super comfortable. 

The best heated gloves for winter - at a glance

  1. Best electric heated gloves: Amazon Unisex Gloves, £37.99/ $79.99  
  2. Best thermal heated gloves: M&S Thermowarmth Gloves, £20
  3. Best sheepskin heated gloves: John Lewis Sheepskin Gloves, £55 
  4. Best thermal gloves for snowsports: Montane Stretch Fleece Gloves, £30/$40

How we chose

  • Variety: Whether you're looking for thermal gloves for everyday wear, USB heated gloves for work, or insulated running gloves, we've selected a range of styles in men's, women's, and unisex.
  • Price: We've chosen a mix of price points ranging from affordable to luxury, so there should be something to suit every budget. 
  • Trusted brands: While we may not have tried all of the heated gloves in the list, we've only included brands that are known and loved by members of the HELLO! team, so they should be of the highest quality. 

  • Amazon Jkevow Unisex Heated Gloves

    amazon heated gloves

    Amazon Unisex Heated Gloves

    Sizes: S, L

    Shipping: Free standard delivery

    Returns: Within 30 days 

    Amazon's waterproof heated gloves come with two rechargeable batteries that heat the entire back of the hand and fingers, with three adjustable settings that can be changed at the touch of a button. The buckle wrist strap keeps the warmth insulated, while the waterproof design makes the gloves suitable for wearing for outdoor work, snow sports and everyday wear. The gloves feature anti-slip materials on the palm for extra grip, along with a touch screen function for seamlessly using your phone.

  • M&S Thermowarmth Gloves

    marks and spencer heated gloves

    M&S Women's Thermowarmth Gloves

    Sizes: S-XL 

    Colours: Black, navy, khaki

    Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend 

    Returns: Within 35 days 

    M&S's cosy gloves feature Thermowarmth™ technology that provides enhanced insulation, with a fleece lining and ribbed cuffs for extra warmth. The water-repellent Stormwear™ finish means the gloves will offer protection even in extreme conditions, while the touch screen pads on the middle and index fingers make it easy to use your phone without removing the gloves.

  • The North Face Etip Hardware Gloves

    north face heated gloves

    The North Face Fleece Gloves

    Sizes: XS-L

    Shipping: £5 or free with a £80 spend 

    Returns: Within 60 days

    North Face has so many unisex winter gloves, and the Etip fleece gloves are designed specifically for using your phone while wearing them. Along with full touchscreen compatibility, the gloves feature a grippy silicone palm and stretchy fleece lining that's warm while still being super comfortable. Available in sizes XS-L, the cosy gloves are great for everyday use in the cold winter weather.

  • Montane Women's Protium Stretch Fleece Gloves

    john lewis thermal gloves

    Montane Stretch Fleece Gloves

    Sizes: XS-L

    Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £50 spend

    Returns: Within 30 days

    Montane is a go-to for protective outerwear, and the women's Protium Gloves are designed for those cold days hiking or skiing. The insulated gloves feature Thermo Grid fabric that provides temperature regulation, and the lightweight design means they can be worn alone or with cosy mits for an extra layer of warmth.

  • Wowcher USB Heated Electrical Gloves

    wowcher heated gloves

    Wowcher USB Heated Gloves

    Shipping: £3.99 for standard delivery

    Returns: Within 14 days 

    Wowcher's heated gloves are USB-powered to keep your hands at a temperature of 50°C throughout the cold months, with a charging cable included and three methods of charging. The waterproof design makes them suitable for all weather conditions, and the elasticated design provides a snug fit for all hand sizes. Complete with a velvet lining for a cosy feel, you won't want to take the winter gloves off all season! 

  • Columbia Snow Diva Insulated Waterproof Ski Glove

    columbia heated mitten gloves

    Columbia Insulated Waterproof Gloves

    Sizes: XS-XL

    Colours: Black, beetroot

    Shipping: £4.99 or free with a £70 spend 

    Returns: Within 60 days 

    The Columbia Snow Diva gloves feature synthetic down insulation and a waterproof design that makes them great for snowsports. The knitted cuffs provide extra warmth, while the elasticated wrist ensures comfort for all-day wear. Complete with touch screen compatibility on the palm and fingers, the breathable gloves are worth the investment for those who want a pair that they can reach for every year.

  • John Lewis Sheepskin Gloves

    john lewis sheepskin gloves

    John Lewis Sheepskin Gloves

    Sizes: S-XL​​​​

    Colours: Brown, black

    Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £50 spend 

    Returns: Within 30 days

    Sheepskin gloves are a great option for winter, as they keep the hands warm while still looking stylish. John Lewis's pair feature a cosy shearling lining, with a smooth design that will block out the cold.

  • Decathlon Women's Padded Thermal Gloves

    decathlon thermal gloves

    Decathlon Padded Thermal Gloves

    Sizes: M/L

    Shipping: £2.99 for standard delivery 

    Returns: Within 30 days 

    Decathlon's women's thermal gloves are designed for wearing in the snow, but the thick padded style will keep you warm wherever you are. The gloves are shower and windproof so they'll keep your hands dry all day, while the Heat Holders plush fur lining keeps the maximum amount of heat close to the skin for longer for extra warmth. The gloves feature an adjustable wrist strap and a longer cuff for insulation, and the palm and thumb have extra grip for convenience.

