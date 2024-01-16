Best heated & thermal gloves to keep you extra warm this winter

The cold weather doesn't seem to be going anywhere just yet, and if you're anything like us, you're looking for ways to beat the winter chill without breaking the bank.
Finding a trusty pair of warm gloves is a winter essential, and this year we're swapping out our regular knitted styles for heated and thermal gloves as the temperatures continue to drop.
We've scoured the web for the best heated gloves for men and women, and we've found everything from USB electric styles that will make your hands feel like they have their very own radiator, to insulated thermal gloves that lock in the warmth for that extra cosy feel.
And don't worry, the cosy gloves don't need to compromise on style, so we've found plenty of pairs that look great while still being super comfortable.
How we chose
- Variety: Whether you're looking for thermal gloves for everyday wear, USB heated gloves for work, or insulated running gloves, we've selected a range of styles in men's, women's, and unisex.
- Price: We've chosen a mix of price points ranging from affordable to luxury, so there should be something to suit every budget.
- Trusted brands: While we may not have tried all of the heated gloves in the list, we've only included brands that are known and loved by members of the HELLO! team, so they should be of the highest quality.
Amazon Unisex Heated Gloves
Sizes: S, L
Shipping: Free standard delivery
Returns: Within 30 days
Amazon's waterproof heated gloves come with two rechargeable batteries that heat the entire back of the hand and fingers, with three adjustable settings that can be changed at the touch of a button. The buckle wrist strap keeps the warmth insulated, while the waterproof design makes the gloves suitable for wearing for outdoor work, snow sports and everyday wear. The gloves feature anti-slip materials on the palm for extra grip, along with a touch screen function for seamlessly using your phone.
M&S Women's Thermowarmth Gloves
Sizes: S-XL
Colours: Black, navy, khaki
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend
Returns: Within 35 days
M&S's cosy gloves feature Thermowarmth™ technology that provides enhanced insulation, with a fleece lining and ribbed cuffs for extra warmth. The water-repellent Stormwear™ finish means the gloves will offer protection even in extreme conditions, while the touch screen pads on the middle and index fingers make it easy to use your phone without removing the gloves.
The North Face Fleece Gloves
Sizes: XS-L
Shipping: £5 or free with a £80 spend
Returns: Within 60 days
North Face has so many unisex winter gloves, and the Etip fleece gloves are designed specifically for using your phone while wearing them. Along with full touchscreen compatibility, the gloves feature a grippy silicone palm and stretchy fleece lining that's warm while still being super comfortable. Available in sizes XS-L, the cosy gloves are great for everyday use in the cold winter weather.
Montane Stretch Fleece Gloves
Sizes: XS-L
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Montane is a go-to for protective outerwear, and the women's Protium Gloves are designed for those cold days hiking or skiing. The insulated gloves feature Thermo Grid fabric that provides temperature regulation, and the lightweight design means they can be worn alone or with cosy mits for an extra layer of warmth.
Wowcher USB Heated Gloves
Shipping: £3.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 14 days
Wowcher's heated gloves are USB-powered to keep your hands at a temperature of 50°C throughout the cold months, with a charging cable included and three methods of charging. The waterproof design makes them suitable for all weather conditions, and the elasticated design provides a snug fit for all hand sizes. Complete with a velvet lining for a cosy feel, you won't want to take the winter gloves off all season!
Columbia Insulated Waterproof Gloves
Sizes: XS-XL
Colours: Black, beetroot
Shipping: £4.99 or free with a £70 spend
Returns: Within 60 days
The Columbia Snow Diva gloves feature synthetic down insulation and a waterproof design that makes them great for snowsports. The knitted cuffs provide extra warmth, while the elasticated wrist ensures comfort for all-day wear. Complete with touch screen compatibility on the palm and fingers, the breathable gloves are worth the investment for those who want a pair that they can reach for every year.
John Lewis Sheepskin Gloves
Sizes: S-XL
Colours: Brown, black
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Sheepskin gloves are a great option for winter, as they keep the hands warm while still looking stylish. John Lewis's pair feature a cosy shearling lining, with a smooth design that will block out the cold.
Decathlon Padded Thermal Gloves
Sizes: M/L
Shipping: £2.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 30 days
Decathlon's women's thermal gloves are designed for wearing in the snow, but the thick padded style will keep you warm wherever you are. The gloves are shower and windproof so they'll keep your hands dry all day, while the Heat Holders plush fur lining keeps the maximum amount of heat close to the skin for longer for extra warmth. The gloves feature an adjustable wrist strap and a longer cuff for insulation, and the palm and thumb have extra grip for convenience.