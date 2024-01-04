12 best scarves for women: From oversized blanket scarves to cosy cashmere

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
12 best scarves for women: From cosy cashmere to silk scarves & more
From high street to designer, we've found the scarves you need on your wishlist

street style model in black and white scarf
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer
Cold winters in the UK ensure that a scarf is essential in most people's wardrobe, but finding the right scarf can do so much more than help us wrap up during the dreary weather, it can completely transform an outfit. 

From cosy oversized scarfs to elegant silk styles, adding a scarf to your look will add dimension, elevating an otherwise simple look into a perfectly put-together ensemble. Brightly coloured scarves have also soared in popularity, and we've seen a rise in pink and red tones being worn to inject some colour into neutral looks. 

Oversized scarves have taken the forefront as the top accessory trend this winter, and once wrapped around your neck and draped over your shoulder, you've already levelled up your outfit – looking effortlessly stylish while keeping warm. Result! 

To save you from hours of scrolling through the endless styles available, I've searched to find the best scarves for women that are truly worth adding to your collection this season.

best scarves for women - at a glance

Best oversized scarf: Arket Two-Tone Scarf, £46 (Save 40%)

Best cashmere scarf: John Lewis Cashmere Scarf, £34.50 (Save 50%)

Best silk scarf: Hobbs Guinevere Silk Scarf, £59

Best wool scarf: Burberry Logo-Pattern Wool Football Scarf, £290

Best colourful scarf: New Look Brushed Tassel Scarf, £16.99

How I chose the best scarves for women

  • Variety: I've chosen scarves in a range of styles, from colourful pieces to staple neutrals, cashmere, silk and more. 
  • Price: Whether you're looking to invest in a designer scarf or searching for a high street piece that won't break the bank, I've picked out scarves in a range of different price points to suit every budget. 
  • Style: Fashion moves fast, but I'm all about finding capsule pieces that you'll wear on repeat. That's why I've handpicked styles based on design and versatility, selecting only the easy-to-wear pieces that can be worn again and again. 

  • H&M Wool Alpaca Scarf

    h and m black and white knitted scarf

    Arket Wool Scarf

    Dimensions: 200cm x 28cm 

    Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £30 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days

    Two-tone scarves are a great way to add some dimension to your outfit while still sticking to neutral colours. This Arket block stripe scarf is made from a blend of soft wool and alpaca, and the grey and black tones will work well with anything in your wardrobe. Throw it on with a longline coat and a knitted jumper for a cosy winter ensemble. 

  • John Lewis Cashmere Scarf

    john lewis navy scarf

    John Lewis Cashmere Scarf

    Dimensions: 160cm x 30cm 

    Colours: Available in black, khaki, or grey 

    Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £50 spend 

    Returns: Within 30 days

    Cashmere scarves are a worthwhile investment piece, keeping you warm while being breathable enough to wear throughout the year – and the high-quality design ensures you'll reach for it endlessly. The John Lewis winter sale means you don't have to break the bank to pick one up, as this navy blue number is reduced to just £35.

  • M&S Brushed Fringe Scarf

    marks and spencer off white scarf

    M&S Fringe Scarf

    Dimensions: 2cm x 37cm x 212cm

    Colours: Available in cream or orange mix 

    Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend 

    Returns: Within 35 days

    M&S never disappoints when it comes to trusty staples, and its brushed fringe knitted scarf is the perfect winter accessory. The easy-to-wear style will look great with jeans and dresses, while the fringed finish gives it that extra something. We love the neutral cream shade for everyday wear, but the orange tartan version is a great option for adding some colour to your looks.

  • New Look Brushed Tassel Scarf

    new look blue scarf

    New Look Tassel Scarf

    Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days

    New Look's cosy scarf comes in the most gorgeous dusty blue shade, with delicate tonal detailing for an eye-catching touch. Perfect for injecting a subtle touch of colour to an otherwise simple outfit, the warm scarf is a stylish essential for the cold weather. It also features a soft brush finish, along with an on-trend tassel trim. 

  • Karen Millen Wool Blend Slim Knit Scarf

    karen millen scarf

    Karen Millen Wool Blend Scarf

    Colours: Available in beige, charcoal, grey, and blue 

    Shipping: £4.99 for standard delivery

    Returns: Within 28 days

    Looking for a timeless scarf that you'll want to reach for every year? Karen Millen's slim knit scarf is the one. Made from soft wool, the elegant scarf will provide that extra layer of warmth while elevating your outfits, and it's also available in bright blue for those who prefer a bolder style.

  • & Other Stories Large Mohair-Blend Scarf

    and other stories lilac scarf

    & Other Stories Mohair-Blend Scarf

    Dimensions: 205cm x 30cm 

    Shipping: Free with a £80 spend 

    Returns: Within 30 days

    Pining for spring already? & Other Stories is helping us add a touch of spring to our winter outfits with its gorgeous lilac scarf. Knitted from mohair and wool, the cosy scarf will keep you warm during the crisp mornings while still looking so stylish, and the oversized shape is ideal for layering your looks.

  • Lauren Manoogian Fringed Alpaca Wool-Blend Bouclé Scarf

    net a porter scarf

    Lauren Manoogian Fringed Bouclé Scarf

    Dimensions: 242cm x 48cm

    Colours: Available in black and beige 

    Shipping: £7 or free with a £300 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days

    Investing in a designer scarf is a sure-fire way to add a touch of luxury to your outfits, and this Lauren Manoogian piece is ticking all of the boxes. Handwoven in Peru by local artisans, the scarf is made from a blend of alpaca and wool for the softest finish, complete with a textured bouclé feel and fringe detailing. 

  • ASOS Weekday Essential Scarf

    asos off white scarf

    ASOS Weekday Essential Scarf

    Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days

    Another style that will complement any capsule wardrobe is Weekday's Essential off-white scarf. The rectangular cut and tassel ends make it ideal for layering with knitwear, and the neutral design will elevate workwear and everyday outfits. It's an essential you'll be throwing on daily during the cold winter months.

  • New Look Brushed Tassel Scarf

    new look pink scarf

    New Look Tassel Scarf

    Colours: Available in pink, camel, green, light green, khaki, burgundy, or light pink 

    Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days

    Why not inject some colour into your winter looks with New Look's bright pink scarf? The bold fuschia shade looks incredible teamed with black and white, so it will instantly liven up your laid-back winter outfits. The oversized design looks so warm, and it also comes in green, blue, yellow and more colourways.

  • Accessorize Oversized Crown Print Scarf

    accessorize pink and red scarf

    Accessorize Crown Print Scarf

    Dimensions: 65cm x 190cm 

    Shipping: Free standard delivery with a £40 spend 

    Returns: Within 30 days

    If you love two-tonal scarves, this oversized crown print piece from Accessorize is perfect. The pink and red combo will look so great styled with neutral shades, while the crowned logo and frayed edges give it extra character.

  • Burberry Logo-Pattern Wool Football Scarf

    burberry printed scarf

    Burberry Logo-Pattern Wool Scarf

    Dimensions: 185cm x 34.5cm 

    Shipping: £5.95 for standard delivery

    Returns: Within 14 days

    Burberry scarves are forever trending, and if you're looking to invest in one, we've found the style you'll want to wear forever. Made from 100% wool, the two-tone black and white scarf is branded with the iconic Burberry logo, complete with a self-tie fastening and fringed edges. So chic! 

  • Hobbs Guinevere Silk Scarf

    hobbs silk scarf

    Hobbs Guinevere Silk Scarf

    Dimensions: 98cm x 98cm 

    Shipping: £2.95 or free with a £150 spend 

    Returns: Within 30 days

    Silk scarves are an easy way to make any outfit look instantly elegant, and the best part about the lightweight style is that you can wear it whatever the weather. The Hobbs Guinevere scarf is made from 100% luxurious silk, with an endlessly versatile floral print and an oversized finish. Style with blouses and cigarette trousers for a smark workwear ensemble, or keep it low-key with denim jeans and trainers. 

