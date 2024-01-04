12 best scarves for women: From oversized blanket scarves to cosy cashmere

Cold winters in the UK ensure that a scarf is essential in most people's wardrobe, but finding the right scarf can do so much more than help us wrap up during the dreary weather, it can completely transform an outfit.

From cosy oversized scarfs to elegant silk styles, adding a scarf to your look will add dimension, elevating an otherwise simple look into a perfectly put-together ensemble. Brightly coloured scarves have also soared in popularity, and we've seen a rise in pink and red tones being worn to inject some colour into neutral looks.

Oversized scarves have taken the forefront as the top accessory trend this winter, and once wrapped around your neck and draped over your shoulder, you've already levelled up your outfit – looking effortlessly stylish while keeping warm. Result!

To save you from hours of scrolling through the endless styles available, I've searched to find the best scarves for women that are truly worth adding to your collection this season.

How I chose the best scarves for women