12 best scarves for women: From oversized blanket scarves to cosy cashmere

Cold winters in the UK ensure that a scarf is essential in most people's wardrobe, but finding the right scarf can do so much more than help us wrap up during the dreary weather, it can completely transform an outfit.
From cosy oversized scarfs to elegant silk styles, adding a scarf to your look will add dimension, elevating an otherwise simple look into a perfectly put-together ensemble. Brightly coloured scarves have also soared in popularity, and we've seen a rise in pink and red tones being worn to inject some colour into neutral looks.
Oversized scarves have taken the forefront as the top accessory trend this winter, and once wrapped around your neck and draped over your shoulder, you've already levelled up your outfit – looking effortlessly stylish while keeping warm. Result!
To save you from hours of scrolling through the endless styles available, I've searched to find the best scarves for women that are truly worth adding to your collection this season.
How I chose the best scarves for women
- Variety: I've chosen scarves in a range of styles, from colourful pieces to staple neutrals, cashmere, silk and more.
- Price: Whether you're looking to invest in a designer scarf or searching for a high street piece that won't break the bank, I've picked out scarves in a range of different price points to suit every budget.
- Style: Fashion moves fast, but I'm all about finding capsule pieces that you'll wear on repeat. That's why I've handpicked styles based on design and versatility, selecting only the easy-to-wear pieces that can be worn again and again.
Arket Wool Scarf
Dimensions: 200cm x 28cm
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £30 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Two-tone scarves are a great way to add some dimension to your outfit while still sticking to neutral colours. This Arket block stripe scarf is made from a blend of soft wool and alpaca, and the grey and black tones will work well with anything in your wardrobe. Throw it on with a longline coat and a knitted jumper for a cosy winter ensemble.
John Lewis Cashmere Scarf
Dimensions: 160cm x 30cm
Colours: Available in black, khaki, or grey
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Cashmere scarves are a worthwhile investment piece, keeping you warm while being breathable enough to wear throughout the year – and the high-quality design ensures you'll reach for it endlessly. The John Lewis winter sale means you don't have to break the bank to pick one up, as this navy blue number is reduced to just £35.
M&S Fringe Scarf
Dimensions: 2cm x 37cm x 212cm
Colours: Available in cream or orange mix
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend
Returns: Within 35 days
M&S never disappoints when it comes to trusty staples, and its brushed fringe knitted scarf is the perfect winter accessory. The easy-to-wear style will look great with jeans and dresses, while the fringed finish gives it that extra something. We love the neutral cream shade for everyday wear, but the orange tartan version is a great option for adding some colour to your looks.
New Look Tassel Scarf
Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
New Look's cosy scarf comes in the most gorgeous dusty blue shade, with delicate tonal detailing for an eye-catching touch. Perfect for injecting a subtle touch of colour to an otherwise simple outfit, the warm scarf is a stylish essential for the cold weather. It also features a soft brush finish, along with an on-trend tassel trim.
Karen Millen Wool Blend Scarf
Colours: Available in beige, charcoal, grey, and blue
Shipping: £4.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Looking for a timeless scarf that you'll want to reach for every year? Karen Millen's slim knit scarf is the one. Made from soft wool, the elegant scarf will provide that extra layer of warmth while elevating your outfits, and it's also available in bright blue for those who prefer a bolder style.
& Other Stories Mohair-Blend Scarf
Dimensions: 205cm x 30cm
Shipping: Free with a £80 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Pining for spring already? & Other Stories is helping us add a touch of spring to our winter outfits with its gorgeous lilac scarf. Knitted from mohair and wool, the cosy scarf will keep you warm during the crisp mornings while still looking so stylish, and the oversized shape is ideal for layering your looks.
Lauren Manoogian Fringed Bouclé Scarf
Dimensions: 242cm x 48cm
Colours: Available in black and beige
Shipping: £7 or free with a £300 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Investing in a designer scarf is a sure-fire way to add a touch of luxury to your outfits, and this Lauren Manoogian piece is ticking all of the boxes. Handwoven in Peru by local artisans, the scarf is made from a blend of alpaca and wool for the softest finish, complete with a textured bouclé feel and fringe detailing.
ASOS Weekday Essential Scarf
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Another style that will complement any capsule wardrobe is Weekday's Essential off-white scarf. The rectangular cut and tassel ends make it ideal for layering with knitwear, and the neutral design will elevate workwear and everyday outfits. It's an essential you'll be throwing on daily during the cold winter months.
New Look Tassel Scarf
Colours: Available in pink, camel, green, light green, khaki, burgundy, or light pink
Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Why not inject some colour into your winter looks with New Look's bright pink scarf? The bold fuschia shade looks incredible teamed with black and white, so it will instantly liven up your laid-back winter outfits. The oversized design looks so warm, and it also comes in green, blue, yellow and more colourways.
Accessorize Crown Print Scarf
Dimensions: 65cm x 190cm
Shipping: Free standard delivery with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
If you love two-tonal scarves, this oversized crown print piece from Accessorize is perfect. The pink and red combo will look so great styled with neutral shades, while the crowned logo and frayed edges give it extra character.
Burberry Logo-Pattern Wool Scarf
Dimensions: 185cm x 34.5cm
Shipping: £5.95 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 14 days
Burberry scarves are forever trending, and if you're looking to invest in one, we've found the style you'll want to wear forever. Made from 100% wool, the two-tone black and white scarf is branded with the iconic Burberry logo, complete with a self-tie fastening and fringed edges. So chic!
Hobbs Guinevere Silk Scarf
Dimensions: 98cm x 98cm
Shipping: £2.95 or free with a £150 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Silk scarves are an easy way to make any outfit look instantly elegant, and the best part about the lightweight style is that you can wear it whatever the weather. The Hobbs Guinevere scarf is made from 100% luxurious silk, with an endlessly versatile floral print and an oversized finish. Style with blouses and cigarette trousers for a smark workwear ensemble, or keep it low-key with denim jeans and trainers.