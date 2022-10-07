Winter is coming - 5 electric heaters to keep you warm at home and save you money

The nights are drawing in and temperatures are dropping, but thanks to the cost of living crisis, turning on the heating has never been less appealing.

As winter approaches, there are only so many more layers we can put on or hot water bottles to fill, and while an electric blanket is a great option to warm you up while you work from home or jump into bed, sometimes you just want to heat a whole room.

One solution? A portable heater. Cheaper than turning on the central heating and perfect if you just want to heat a small area of your home, many also come with extra functions like a remote control to make life just that little bit easier.

From De'Longhi’s bestselling portable ceramic heater to very affordable fan options from Russell & Hobbs, here are the top-rated electric heaters we’ve found available on Amazon.

Best electric heaters

De'Longhi Bend Line 2KW Oscilating Tower Ceramic Heater, £105, Amazon

De'Longhi is a trusted brand and this is one of its most popular portable heaters. Using ceramic technology, it provides highly efficient, self-regulating heating at a maximum rate of 2000W. It has a motorized swing to help to heat up the room more evenly for a cleaner air outflow and a better atmosphere. Featuring a remote control and a digital control panel with an LED display, it couldn’t be more practical.

Top review: "Bought this to replace old heater and this one is far superior with excellent build quality, ease of use and far quieter than my old one. Love the little remote control too. I would definitely recommend this heater."

Zanussi Portable Fan Heater, £24.99, Amazon

Lightweight and compact, this electric fan heater offers two different heat settings and will automatically switch off if it becomes too hot. It’s very small and totally portable, with customer reviews saying they take it to the office with them or even use it in the car.

Top review: “Really effective, super simple to use, good quality.”

Dreo Space Heater Solaris Slim H3, £99.99, Amazon

Dreo’s portable heater has a built-in precise temperature sensor with an ECO mode, which automatically adjusts based on the ambient temperature - so you’ll never spend more money than you need to. The powerful 1800W ceramic heating means it heats up in seconds, plus it has multiple safety features.

Top review: “With the days and nights getting chilly, and not wanting to turn on the heating, I wanted an economic heater. I am delighted with this small heater! The adjustable thermostat allows me to keep the sitting room at my optimum temperature. When the heater does come on it is audible but only just. The remote control is the icing on the cake! I am so pleased with it that I am considering buying one for the bedroom too!”

Russell Hobbs 1800W/1.8KW Electric Heater, £22, Amazon

Russell Hobbs’ retro style electric heater has two different heat settings and is ideal for use in small areas like bedrooms and home offices. The built-in thermostat regulates the temperature around the heater, helping to maintain the perfect level of heat. It will switch off when the desired temperature is reached, and switch back on again when the surrounding air cools down.

Top review: “There is really very little criticism I can throw at this smart little heater. I work from home and like to avoid running the central heating all day, when all I need during the day is for my home office to be nice and warm… I know it’s only October but I only need to run the heater on half power to get the whole room to a very pleasant temperature. I have it connected to a wi-fi socket so when my alarm goes off in the morning all I do is tell Alexa to switch it on. By the time I’ve shaved and brewed a coffee, I go in to start working in my nice and warm home office.”

Meaco Heat Motion Move Eye 2.0kW Fan Heater, £79.99, Amazon

Meaco’s clever portable heater automatically turns on when you enter the room and turns off when you leave, so it’s never excessively in use, helping to save on energy bills. It uses PTC ceramic technology for an almost instant heat output, with a reliable and constant distribution.

Top review: “Delighted with this heater. Neat and smart looking, versatile with good features. Purchased a Meaco cooling fan a few months ago and it also has several useful features. These are great products and I would highly recommend them.”

