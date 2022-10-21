5 lingerie advent calendars for a saucy Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

For a very grown-up Christmas, why not try a lingerie advent calendar this year? These adult advent calendars, ranging from 7- to 24-day versions, are sexy and surprising, and the perfect festive season countdown to treat yourself, or gift a partner.

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, you’ll love these sensual lace, velvet and silk gifts for a December you’ll never forget!

If you’re looking for the creme de la creme of Christmas lingerie advent calendars, one of the most popular out there is Lovehoney's box of treats - which just happens to be on sale!

Lovehoney lingerie advent calendar, was £109.99 now £50 / $60, Lovehoney

The 7 Nights of Temptation Lingerie Advent Calendar contains seven gorgeous sheer mesh lingerie pieces and accessories all wrapped up in a luxurious celestial-inspired box tied with black satin ribbons.

Inside you'll find such sensual treats as a sheer mesh tie-front bra, a matching eye mask and a scented candle. The best part is this sexy set is size inclusive; it runs from UK sizes 8 to 28, so you can also shop the plus size advent calendar.

Cherry Lingerie 24-day Christmas Advent Calendar, £225 / $266, Etsy

Etsy is another place to find lingerie countdowns, like the Cherry Lingerie Shop Christmas advent calendar. Each calendar is individually prepared so it will be unique. Inside, you’ll find 24 different lace, velvet and silk gifts in a Christmas colour palette: black, white, red, gold and green. Sizing is size 6 to 16 UK.

Hanky Panky 25-Piece Thong Advent Calendar, £815 / $660, Saks Fifth Avenue

For a calendar that’s sexy AND practical for day-to-day (who doesn’t need more cute knickers?) lingerie brand Hanky Panky’s 25-day advent calendar has a lace thong for every day of December in the run-up to Christmas. The thongs are available in original or low-rise styles.

Maeve Design Studio 12 Days of Christmas Panties Box, from £95 / $124, Etsy

There are three tantalising options for Maeve Design Studio’s 12 Days of Christmas panties box. The ‘Frankincense’ advent calendar includes lace and fabric knickers; ‘Gold’ includes bras and knickers; and ‘Myrrh’ has bras, knickers and suspender belts. All three lingerie advent calendars include extra gifts, such as a lace harness, scrunchies and/or sleep mask.

Lavish Lingerie advent calendar, £995, Edge O’ Beyond

London-based brand Edge O’ Beyond’s bespoke lingerie advent calendar is worth over £2,500 and features luxury bras, knickers, suspenders and accessories - including 18k gold dipped jewellery – all presented in a beautiful dupion silk calendar. You choose the sizes for the bra, bottoms and suspenders, and you can even note your preferences, whether you prefer briefs or thongs, for example, for a truly tailor-made experience.

