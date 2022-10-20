5 best cocktail hampers to gift this Christmas

Hampers have become a gifting favourite in recent years, and we can totally see why. Not only are they a hassle-free way to treat someone, they're packed with indulgent goodies that any lucky receiver is guaranteed to love. Cocktail hampers have become the latest trend, and there are so many great options to choose from.

Whether you're looking for a sure-fire way to make a cocktail lover's Christmas, or you want to impress guests at your next gathering with a luxurious spread, scroll our edit of the best cocktail hampers to shop now that you'll want to add straight to your Christmas list.

Cocktail hamper gifts for Christmas

Marks & Spencer cocktail hamper

Cocktail Lovers Hamper, £65, Marks & Spencer

Espresso Martini lovers rejoice! This M&S cocktail hamper comes with two martini glasses, Madagascan Vanilla espresso martini cocktail, a cocktail shaker and a cocktail recipe book, stored in a sleek gold gifting box. The cocktail book is filled with 150 recipes for you to try - and you can add a personalised message for that extra touch.

Harvey Nichols cocktail hamper

Cocktail Cabinet Hamper, £299, Harvey Nichols

The Harvey Nichols Christmas Cocktail Cabinet Hamper is the ultimate treat for the festive season. Filled with 10 bottles of spirits, wines and liqueurs, as well as flavoured tonics and a selection of snacks, it's the perfect hamper for parties that caters to everyone's tipple of choice.

Fortnum & Mason cocktail hamper

The Kir Royale Box, £62, Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum & Mason has a great selection of gift hampers that make the perfect Christmas gifts. For the fruity cocktail fans, the Kir Royale Box includes a bottle of Champagne and a bottle of English Cassis to make the champagne cocktail at home - wrapped up in an elegant box.

Selfridges cocktail hamper

Selfridges Selection Cocktail Gift Box, £100, Selfridges

The Selfridges Cocktail Hour Gift Hamper comes with a Selfridges Collection bottle of gin and a bottle of vodka for making your cocktails, complete with Nocellara olives and salted truffle roasted nuts. Perfect for those that love a martini - or for your next girl's night in!

The NotOnTheHighStreet cocktail hamper

Cocktail Lovers Gift Hamper, £34.99, NotOnTheHighStreet

NotOnTheHighStreet is a go-to for fun gifts - and the cocktail gift hamper is a great option those that love drinking cocktails but don't want to make them. Filled with four mixed cocktail cans, popcorn, pretzels, nuts, and more - we love this hamper for any occasion.

