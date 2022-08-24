7 best budget planner books to help save money during the cost of living crisis

Times are tough right now, and the cost of living is becoming more of a struggle. As we move into autumn, our bills are about to get bigger and for many of us, the pressure to manage our finances is on.

Many people find a budget planner extremely useful when it comes to saving money during tricky times, and having a money budget book can help you feel more in control of your outgoings.

It's just about finding new ways of saving. Whether you use a meal planner to cut down on grocery bills or use it to judge whether you have memberships that are not being used and could be cancelled.

What's more, Christmas and birthdays can be expensive times of the year but by planning ahead your finances will be sure to survive the fun.

Amazon stocks plenty of financial budget planners, whether you're after a weekly budget planner, or a monthly budget planner. Shop the best below, including a digital download from Etsy and a reusable smart notebook to save money on notebooks forever…

The best budget planners for 2022 / 2023

Amazon Choice: BoxClever Lightweight Budget Planner, £4.99, Amazon

Reduce the stress of increasing bills with simple money management. This easy to use undated financial planner will help you budget well, spend less, save and reduce debt.

Whether you want to reduce household bills or save for a car, the strategy pages will help determine what’s a priority for you. Record your monthly income and outgoings to track exactly where your money is going.

Go Girl Budget Planner, £11.99, Amazon

GoGirl Finance Planner will help you keep your money organised, spend well, start saving, and set and achieve your financial goals. It can help you to manage all your personal finances, savings, budgets, debt, payments, bills due, cash flow and expense tracking in one place. By using this budget book, you can become a personal finance expert.

Also like how this one comes undated. Unlike most dated planners month names are left blank so you can start using it at any time of the year without wasting a page. This accounts book comes with a bonus sticker sheet of 91 beautiful stickers and a quick start user manual with filled examples.

Budget Panner, £17.95, Amazon

This budget planner was designed to help you mindfully plan and manage your finances like a boss. Start the planner by writing your financial and savings goals, then the crafted trackers and planning features will help you get there. The Budget Planner can also be used as an undated planner with monthly overviews to plan your month and important dates.

The thicker paper is resistant to ink bleeding, rough erasing, and shading. This diary is flexi-bound with an encased stitched binding, allowing the diary to lie flat when open. Perfect for home, office, or just a busy life.

Notes Budget Planner, £8, NotOnTheHighStreet

If you prefer to jot away on the go, a note-form budget planner could be for you. Work on your budget and finances right away and really grab hold of where you need to cut back and where you can afford to splurge. This one has an illustration of a hand holding a wad of money to give you that extra bit of visualisation and motivation.

Budget Book, £9.95, Amazon

This monthly budget planner features a step-by-step layout, with easy to follow daily/monthly/yearly tracking systems, and fun visual tools to help simplify, organise, and take control of your finances. Stow it in your bag, glove compartment, or backpack!

Rocketbook Core, £32.99, Amazon

The budget planner for the future! This endlessly reusable smart notebook is pretty genius and can be used for budget planning or writing notes/reminders to yourself. It comes with its own special pen and you can use the free Rocketbook app to scan and send your page into the cloud. The pages are waterproof, tear-resistant, and reusable - yes you can erase by dampening the included microfibre towel and wipe the page. While it's not exactly a budget planner, it will save you a lot of money on various notebooks over the years.

Instant Digital Download Budget Planner, £1.74, Etsy

Super popular on Etsy, this weekly budget overview is printable and could be a cheaper option for managing your finances. Handy for teenagers, as well!

