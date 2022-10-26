13 best gifts for your brother: funny, sentimental and everything in between

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

In need of a gift for your brother? Sometimes it can be hard to choose a present – especially if they’re the kind of person who already has everything.

With Christmas creeping frighteningly close, we thought we’d do you a solid and pick out some amazing gifts for brothers – whether they’re tech-obsessed, into Star Wars, or a bit of a foodie.

Or, you can go down the funny route – or gift him a sentimental present if that fits the bill better. We’ve covered all bases here.

These gifts for brothers will score you some major brownie points for birthdays, anniversaries or any other special occasion, trust us!

For the brother who can take a joke

World’s Okayest Brother t-shirt, from £10.01, Etsy

This is sure to get some laughs. The t-shirt is good quality and the printing is top-notch – it’s available in a rainbow of colours if you want to go for something brighter.

For the daredevil brother

30 Minute Flying lesson, £99, Virgin Experience Days

A once-in-a-lifetime experience, this is the present for the brother who has everything. A 30-minute, one-on-one class with a Civil Aviation Authority-licenced instructor, during which he’ll actually get to take the controls and fly the plane! What a rush!

For the brother who's glued to his phone

PowerPic wireless phone charger, £54.99, Amazon

He'll love this super fast 10W wireless charger, which works with Android mobiles, iPhones and AirPods pro too and is compatible with phone cases up to 3mm thick. The acrylic stand can be left blank or can be customised with a photo or background of his choice.

For the music-loving brother

Personalised favourite song lyric print, from £25, Etsy

Have a favourite song you both love listening to together? Then this is a great sentimental gift for your brother. Just add the artist and song name and choose the colour combination of card and foil you want. You can even get it delieved already framed.

For the brother who sports a beard or moustache

Beard grooming kit, £19.91, Amazon

Amazon’s top-rated grooming kit (over 43k positive reviews) is a great gift for any brothers who sport a beard or moustache.

For the brother who loves fashion

Statten Polo Jumper, £119, AllSaints

This freshly launched polo jumper from AllSaints is perfect for any occasion.

For the brother who's a total Star Wars geek

Star Wars Book of Lists, £19.99, Firebox

If your brother is a Star Wars fan, this is the one! The Star Wars book of lists contains 100 lists covering characters, weapons, factions, ships, planets and more: Han Solo’s best one-liners, anyone? He’s sure to learn something new about a galaxy far far away.

For the brother who bikes

20 in one pro bike tool, £36.07, Amazon

Is he a cyclist? Then your bro will love this lightweight 20-in-one tool which will let him fix whatever on-ride mishaps come his way.

For the brother who needs a new hobby

Exclusive Nasa deluxe Telescope, was £99.99 now £45.49, IWOOT

This is a unique gift that will let him see stars, planets, comets and maybe even UFOs if he’s lucky – from his bedroom window or garden.

For the brother who's addicted to podcasts

Twelve South Airsnap Pro Airpods Pro case, £34.99, Amazon

This stylish case – which is available in a number of different finishes - will help him protect his Airpods from bumps and scratches, and hopefully stop him from misplacing them so much. He can charge them while still in the case, which is a nice touch.

For the brother who's mad into gaming

Atari Flashback 11 - 50th-anniversary edition, £79, Menkind

Chances are your brother had an Atari growing up – well, here’s a chance for him to relive his youth with this retro console which features 110 built-in games. You can even save, load and rewind the games – something he couldn’t do back in the day!

For the brother who's dating

Prada Rossa Ocean eau de toilette, £59, Selfridges

If you're looking for a men’s fragrance and you’re unsure – Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean is a great choice. It topped best aftershave lists this year and is a fresh and powerful spritz featuring bergamot, vetiver, tonka bean and iris accords. It’s inspired by the depths of the ocean and is “designed for the modern adventurer” according to the brand – and centred around the notion of pushing ourselves beyond our limits and discovering the impossible

For the brother who likes a kick to his food

Thoughtfully gourmet master hot sauce set, £34.99, Amazon

What a great gift for the hot sauce-loving brother! This set includes 30 uniquely flavoured hot sauces, including garlic herb, cayenne smoky bourbon, jalapeno bacon and mango habanero.

