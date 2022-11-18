When is Black Friday 2022? The date & all the best deals to shop 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year and the sales are set to be even more popular this year, with people searching for deals and cheaper Christmas presents amid the Cost of Living Crisis.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is on Friday 25 November. Just in case you've been living under a rock, the sales have started earlier. Every year the deals drop earlier and earlier and Black Friday seems to stretch out the entire month with deals dropping on major retailers as early as the 1st of November.

Black Friday shoppers in London

When did Black Friday start?

Black Friday was originally the annual US-only shopping date that coincided with Thanksgiving celebrations.

Fast-forward to 2022, and it is now a global hit and almost every single retailer takes part in some shape or form. Whether it's with a small offer like free delivery or a hefty discount off, or maybe a free gift with purchase.

The most popular Black Friday sales

The most popular savings to be had over Black Friday include tech, electricals, beauty, fashion and even holidays!

People often make a beeline for the retailers that are not often on sale. Such as Apple, Dyson, Glossier, Net-A-Porter, Selfridges & M&S.

The 5 most popular products to buy on Black Friday

1. A new mattress

Every year mattresses are a big hit with shoppers, and this year we've spotted Simba doing a huge 60% off.

2. A new vacuum

Who wants to buy a full-price vacuum? Not us! This year Shark has a massive sale, with 44% off the cult Shark Upright.

3. A bigger TV

Size matters, especially when it comes to television buying. If you're in the market for a bigger TV, Black Friday is the day to make that splurge! You can get £50 off the Samsung Smart 4K TV at Curry's.

4. An Air Fryer

This year, an air fryer is the must-have kitchen appliance. If you've been after one for a while - or since you've seen all the delicious recipes on TikTok, now's the time to invest. Argos has a Tower Air Fryer that costs £30 right now.

5. An Echo Dot

In the past, Amazon's biggest seller over Black Friday has been Echo Dot. This year's offer is even better than ever, with a saving of 51% on the Echo Dot 5th generation (the latest release).

Is it better to shop in-store or online on Black Friday?

That's a tricky one. Prior to the pandemic, Black Friday made news headlines over crazed shoppers fighting over televisions, could we see a return to scenes like that? We seriously hope not. Buying online does seem easier, and less chaotic (and warmer!) but it's a personal decision to make. The deals are often the same so it's just about what works for you.

You'll be able to stay totally up-to-date with all the best Black Friday deals and announcements right here.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

They've started already, so if you've seen something you've had your eye on and it's discounted on the run up to Black Friday, I suggest you purchase.

Big brands like John Lewis, Boots, and Argos all launched their sales early. Amazon also teased shoppers with early deals ahead of the official date.

If you'd rather wait for the buzz of Black Friday, the deals should all be there from the moment you wake up. In the US, some major retailers will open stores from midnight.

Why is it called Black Friday?

We might all think of it as a day of bargains, but it was given its name as it is often the day that shops "move into the black", meaning they have enough money to cover their costs while reducing prices.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday falls on 28 November 2022, the Monday after Black Friday. It seems a little archaic nowadays, as deals are all over the internet. Sometimes brands use Cyber Monday to put a different category on sale or give another discount code in order to get better deals.