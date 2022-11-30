Boots has up to 50% off advent calendars – it's not too late to buy your Christmas countdown 

Karen Silas
The Boots advent calendar sale 2022 offers up to 50% off Christmas countdowns - chocolate, grooming, Marvel, beauty and MORE. Shop the Boots advent calendars in the sale before it's too late
Black Friday weekend is over, and maybe you forgot to grab advent calendars! But Boots’s big advent calendar sale means it’s not too late to get a major bargain on Christmas countdowns!
We spotted great deals on everything from more traditional chocolate and beauty advent calendars to Marvel, Disney and Harry Potter-themed countdowns. There are both 24-day and 12-day advent calendars in the sale, and next-day delivery is available.
Boots advent calendar sale 2022 best sellers
Check out the full sale, or here are just a handful of the best-selling advent calendar bargains you can shop now before the clock runs out...
Revolution Beauty 25-Day advent calendar
You Are The Revolution Advent Calendar 2022, £42.50 (WAS £85), Boots
Lynx 24-day advent calendar for him
LYNX 24-Day Christmas Countdown Calendar £30 (WAS £60), Boots
Disney 12-day sock advent calendar
Disney sock advent calendar, £20.10 (WAS £30), Boots
Kinder Bueno 24-day chocolate advent calendar
Kinder Bueno Advent Calendar, £7.50 (WAS £10), Boots
Baylis & Harding 24-day advent calendar for him
Baylis & Harding Signature For Him Advent Calendar, £22.50 (WAS £45), Boots
Ted Baker 24-day advent calendar
Ted Baker 2022 Advent Calendar £40.50 (WAS £45), Boots
Star Wars 12-day sock advent calendar
Star Wars 12-day sock advent calendar, £20.10 (WAS £30) Boots
