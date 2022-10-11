6 advent calendars that are up to 50 percent off on Amazon, from Barbie to herbal teas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon Early Access Prime Day on 11-12 October is a great time to get an early start on Christmas shopping, with savings on everything from beauty to toys.

And if you've been looking for an advent calendar, you’re in luck - Amazon has some wonderful festive countdowns, from Barbie to Pukka tea, for up to 50% off.

So if you’re ready to get ahead with ticking advent calendars off your Christmas to-do list, here are the best deals on advent calendars to shop now…

Amazon Prime Day advent calendars

Mr Men Little Miss Advent Calendar, £19.99 now £9.97, Amazon

This advent calendar contains 24 illustrated children’s books for your Christmas countdown! Shoppers love it, giving it a 4.7 star rating - and it is 50% off for Amazon Prime Day.

NIVEA Advent Calendar 2022, was £40 now £32, Amazon

This 24-piece NIVEA Gift Set includes moisturiser, face wash, shower gel, lip balm and more beauty treats.

Barbie Dreamtopia Advent Calendar, was £27.65 now £19.99, Amazon

Designed for ages three to seven, this Barbie advent calendar comes with a doll plus 24 surprises, with everything from fashion and pets to accessories. Save 28% for Prime Day.

Cath Kidston Beauty Advent Calendar 2022, was £45 now £35.60, Amazon

From perennial favourite Cath Kidston, this 2022 advent calendar includes 24 vegan bath and body treats. Reviewers have given it 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Pukka Herbs 24-day Advent Calendar, was £24.99 now £21.24, Amazon

Tea advent calendars are a popular choice every year, so you don’t want to miss the chance to get one for 15% off! The Pukka Days of Giving advent calendar contains 48 organic herbal tea sachets in 24 flavours, just what you’ll need to stay calm, cool and collected throughout the festive season.

William Morris Beauty Advent Calendar 2022, was £45.99 now £30.24, Amazon

The William Morris at Home Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar 2022 is filled with 24 relaxing and fragrant bath fizzers, bath salts and gentle hand and body washes for a spa experience at home.

