11 super cheap advent calendars - and they're actually impressive

The price of advent calendars rises every year, but if you want to countdown to Christmas without spending too much of your hard-earned cash, we've found the options that won't break the bank.

Yes, there are cheap advent calendars around, and whether you're looking to countdown to Christmas with a beauty advent calendar or you're treating yourself to one filled with chocolate treats, there are plenty to choose from that cost less than £50.

"Advent calendars are without a doubt, the best way to get into the Christmas spirit - but depending on their niche, they can be pricey!" says HELLO! Online Senior Lifestyle Editor Katherine Robinson.

"It's worth keeping an eye out for deals, and - especially on Amazon - you can sometimes get previous years' calendars for a fraction of the cost. Christmas is such an expensive time of year anyway, any little saving you can make, however small it may be, definitely helps.

From wallet-friendly Barbie and Harry Potter calendars for the kids to cheap beauty buys from Sephora, scroll on to shop the affordable options before they sell out.

If you're a fan of snacks, we've included some tasty Christmas countdowns in our edit, from cheese to popcorn and everything in between - we're talking gourmet chocolate, beer, tea and coffee advent calendars, all at a price point that will keep you on budget, no matter what treats are on your wish list.

How we chose the best affordable advent calendars for 2024

The entire HELLO! shopping team has been staying on top of all the new advent calendars for this year, from tea advent calendars to Amazon deals, and with many shoppers adhering to strict budgets this Christmas, we know that affordable calendars are a top priority for some.

So here's what we took into consideration for our budget-friendly advent calendar edit:

Price: This is the primary consideration - we want to be sure that if you're planning on getting a calendar for yourself or for your entire family or friend group, you'll be able to spend exactly the amount you want to.

This is the primary consideration - we want to be sure that if you're planning on getting a calendar for yourself or for your entire family or friend group, you'll be able to spend exactly the amount you want to. Quality: As tempting as it is to go for extremely cheap advent calendars to save, no one wants to open up a series of disappointing gifts in the run-up to Christmas. That's why on our edit you'll find quality retailers and such trustworthy brands.

As tempting as it is to go for extremely cheap advent calendars to save, no one wants to open up a series of disappointing gifts in the run-up to Christmas. That's why on our edit you'll find quality retailers and such trustworthy brands. Popularity: As we here at HELLO! go into our fourth advent calendar season, we know what HELLO! shoppers love - so calendars that have been top sellers in the past will likely again be featured.

And, whether 12-day or 24-day advent calendars, all are absolutely packed with goodies you'll love for a fabulously festive December.

1/ 11 H&M Bath & Body Advent Calendar © H&M £29.99 AT H&M $39.99 AT H&M US Includes: 24 mini bath and body treats H&M's House of Spa Treats advent calendar has everything you need for your next pamper evening. Behind each of the 24 doors, you'll find a mini product including lip balms, body lotions, bath fizzers, hair scrunchies, and more.



2/ 11 Yawn Coffee Advent Calendar © Yawn £38 AT ETSY $69.74 AT ETSY US Includes: 24 coffee sachets Coffee fans will love this Yawn advent calendar. You'll find 22 single-origin coffees and two crafted blends with dark roasts and medium-roasted selections. The ready-to-use drip bags mean you can cut open the bag, add hot water, and let it drip without the need for any equipment.



3/ 11 Hotel Chocolat The Everything Advent Calendar © Hotel Chocolat Includes: 24 praline, truffle and liqueur chocolates You'll find some of Hotel Chocolat's more expensive advent calendars on our list of the best chocolate Christmas countdowns, but for the chocolate lover on a budget, this treat-filled box can't be beat. It's filled with the brand's most exciting flavours including champagne truffles, lemon chocolate cheesecake, and chocolate fudge sundae.



4/ 11 Sephora Collection Moving Lights Advent Calendar © Sephora £49.99 AT SEPHORA $50 AT SEPHORA Includes: 24 Sephora Collection beauty treats and one exclusive product The Sephora advent calendar is always a hit in the beauty world. The retailer just dropped its affordable version for 2024, filled with beauty favourites from Sephora Collection. You'll find eye creams, nail polish and face masks, along with one exclusive product.

5/ 11 Pukka Tea Advent Calendar © Pukka £11.45 AT AMAZON $17 AT AMAZON US Includes: 24 unique herbal tea bags Pukka's advent calendar is a must-have for tea drinkers. Each day brings a new herbal tea to try, including festive flavours such as spicy cinnamon, zesty orange and sweet elderberry. The unique sachets will spice up your tea breaks – and it will make the perfect gift.

6/ 11 Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar © Ilchester £26.99 AT AMAZON Includes: A selection of nine cheeses, chutneys and a whole fruit cake If you, or someone you know, loves a (literally) cheese advent calendar, this is the one to shop! It has everything from cheddar to red Leicester, along with a selection of chutneys and a whole fruit cake to accompany your next wine and cheese night!



7/ 11 Cadbury Santa's Workshop Advent Calendar © Cadbury £13.99 AT SELFRIDGES Includes: A selection of Cadbury favourites including Freddo, Curly Wurly and more Standing over 40 cm in height, this advent calendar by Cadbury includes a surprise sticker plus treat-size bars including perennial favourites like Dairy Milk Buttons, Dairy Milk Chunks and Cadbury Fudge.



8/ 11 Barbie Dreamtopia Advent Calendar © Barbie £19.99 AT AMAZON $37.55 AT AMAZON US Includes: A Barbie doll, 22 accessories and a child-size bracelet This Barbie Dreamtopia advent calendar will be a hit with little ones. You'll find a Barbie doll behind the first door, while each following day provides a new accessory to transform the doll into a mermaid, a princess or a fairy. The surprises include a pair of wings, a puppy, a mini unicorn and more, along with a bracelet and two charms for children to wear during the countdown to Christmas.

9/ 11 Yankee Candle Wreath Advent Calendar © Yankee Candle £26 AT BOOTS Includes: 24 tea lights in a variety of festive scents Nothing will get you in the mood for Christmas like a festive-scented candle. The Yankee Candle advent calendar comes with 24 tealights with a mix of scents including Christmas Cookie, Cinnamon Stick and Black Cherry, beautifully packaged in a wreath box that will make the perfect decoration.



10/ 11 Harry Potter Stationery Advent Calendar © Amazon £15.04 AT AMAZON $21 AT AMAZON US Includes: 24 Harry Potter stationery items If you're searching for an advent calendar for a Harry Potter fanatic, look no further. Each door contains a unique Hogwarts-themed piece of stationery that kids will love, including stamps, key rings, and even a golden snitch pen.