Best dumbbells for women to crush your next home workout

Dumbbells are a great investment for those who are looking to get fit, no matter your ability.

They are a small, yet essential, piece of equipment suitable for every kind of workout, whether you are practicing pilates, weight training, a hiit session, or simply want to add a little resistance to your daily walk.

There are a variety of weights to shop, and an array of styles when it comes to dumbbells for women.

Some may prefer the classic style of dumbbells, while others may prefer bands, streamline bars, curved designs, or even bangles, which are also known as arm weights or ankle weights allowing you to go hands free.

Fitness buffs can shop individual dumbbells, adjustable weighted dumbbells, as well as sets with a weight rack, perfect for those creating their own home gym.

Best dumbbells for women

Sweaty Betty, Decathlon and Amazon are some of the most popular shopping destinations to snap up dumbbells for women.

However, there are plenty of other retailers, and brands, to have on your radar, which is where we come in. We have sifted high and low for the best dumbbells for women.

Bala Bars, £52 (Was £65), Sweaty Betty

Bala is well known for trusted fitness equipment, which are not only practical, but comfortable and - dare we say it - stylish. From Bala bars to bands, there is something for everyone. One pack comes with two bars weighing 3lbs each. Each bar is made from recycled stainless steel, which has been wrapped in soft silicone for a comfortable grip.

SPRI 4.5kg/10lbs Vinyl Dumbbells, £59.99, John Lewis

John Lewis stocks a whole host of dumbbells, including the top-rated SPRI. SPRI’s Vinyl Dumbbells have garnered glowing reviews from shoppers, and it’s no surprise as they come in a variety of weights, as well as outer colour to correspond to the weight.

Gymcline Dumbbell Set 6KG, £49.99, Sephora

Many assume Sephora only stock beauty and cosmetics, but that’s not necessarily true, as it also caters for fitness goers too. Sephora is selling Gymcline Dumbbell Set, which is ideal for beginners, and those including weight training into their regime for the first time.

The set features pairs of 0.5kg, 1kg, and 1.5kg weights, all of which have been cased in soft silicone for comfort.

CASALL Classic branded neoprene and cast iron dumbbell 2kg, £22, Selfridges

Casall’s iron dumbbells are the perfect dumbbell for women. This set in particular weigh 2kg, although shoppers can select up to 5kg weight, or lighter variations should they choose.

The weight itself is made from weighty iron, although it is wrapped in a neoprene lining for comfort when practicing your bicep curls.

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Weights and Dumbbells, £209 (Was £219), Amazon

Amazon is the place to go when shopping pretty much everything - including dumbbells for women.

The online retailer has a whole host of sports brands available to shop, including Bowflex. This particular set is ideal for all types of shoppers, whether you are looking to use weights fro the first time, or are a seasoned gym goer, this is for you as the shopper can add extra weights to suit their needs and workout.

Bala Bangles Ankle and Wrist Weights, £39 (Was £49.99), CurrentBody

Bala Bangles are another hugely popular piece of fitness equipment well worth investing in.

For those who want to ease their way into weights, or are looking to enhance their workouts but still need to go hands free, these are the perfect purchase.

DOMYOS Fitness 1.5 KG Dumbbells Twin Pack, £7.99 Decathlon

Decathlon boasts a whole host of sportswear and outdoor clothing, equipment and other essentials, including dumbbells.

The Domyos Dumbbells set come as a pair, and are available to shop in six weights too, perfect to suit every level and ability.

Opti Dumbbell Tree Set, £30, Argos

The Opti Dumbbell Tree Set has garnered glowing reviews from shoppers, and it’s no surprise, as this tree set includes three pairs of weights, and a rack to keep your workout space tidy.

The dumbbells come in 1.1kg, 2.3kg and 4.5kg weights, which means you can tailor your workout to suit your ability.

FitHut 2KG dumbbell twin pack, £10.50, ASOS

ASOS truly has got every base covered, from fashion and footwear, jewellery and accessories, beauty, and fitness covered.

The FitHut has a sale on so shoppers can snap up the gym accessories for less, which is another huge bonus.

Kefl Sports Curved Vinyl Dumbbells, £24.99, KEFL

KEFL has an array of dumbbells for women to shop, including individual pairs, as well as larger sets with more weights included.

The curved design makes it easier to hold, as it fits neatly into the palm of your hand when you are working out.

