Meghan Markle's 9 exercise and wellbeing secrets for staying fit and healthy The Duchess of Sussex takes wellness seriously

Meghan Markle is known for her flawless skin and toned figure – and she works hard to maintain the two, with a well-rounded approach to both exercise and wellness.

It's no surprise yoga and pilates play a role in Meghan's fitness regime – her mother, Doria Ragland is a former yoga instructor, after all! Prince Harry's wife is known to take a balanced approach to her wellbeing - but what other health and fitness tips does the royal use to stay in shape, both physically and mentally?

1. Invest in yourself

"I give myself the luxury of downtime. We are all so incredibly busy and juggling so many things but I always take an hour to just decompress, watch mindless TV, snuggle with my dogs and enjoy a glass of wine. That's all part of the investment. It's a balance," Meghan said to Women's Health.

2. Stay motivated

"My health, my state of mind, the feeling you have after a workout; all of these things drive me to step onto my mat. Sometimes the idea of working out sounds absolutely dreadful, but I always remind myself of how good it will feel afterwards. Euphoric, almost!"

3. Practice yoga

"My mom was a yoga instructor so that practice is in my blood. I love an intense vinyasa class - and even better if it's blasting hip-hop and done in a dark room with candlelight. The best!"

The Duchess loves yoga and Pilates, among other exercises

4. No gym membership needed

"I do it all on my own," she told Shape. "I do DVDs at home or I go for a run by myself. I think if you can self-motivate, that's half the battle."

5. Meditate through exercise

"Running has always been my form of moving meditation, which I relish because it allows me to get out of my head," Meghan told Woman's Health. She also revealed that she worked with personal trainer Craig McNamee when filming Suits in Toronto.

Meghan revealed exercise helps both her physical and mental health

6. Try Pilates

Speaking of Megaformer Pilates, which uses a machine that focuses on full-body fat burning and conditioning, the Duchess said: "[It’s] hands down the best thing you could do for your body."

She continued: "Your body changes immediately…give it two classes and you will see a difference."

7. Don't forget to breathe

Taking time out to breathe deeply, even if just for a minute, can help to slow yourself down. Taking regular moments to pause if you have a hectic lifestyle can work wonders for your mental health. The Duchess enjoys breathing: "slowly and mindfully" as part of her healthy lifestyle.

8. Give boxing a go

Meghan is reportedly a fan of boxing, and has previously been coached by Jorge Blanco, personal trainer to Drake and Chris Hemsworth.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Spanish National Kickboxing Champion said: "I trained Meghan when she was in Toronto during the shooting of the series Suits. "We did a little bit of martial arts, a little boxing, and sometimes kickboxing. I had a great time training with her."

9. Head outdoors

Since moving back to California, outdoor activities have been top of Meghan's agenda. Her friend Delfina Blaquier, who is married to Nacho Figueras, one of Prince Harry's polo teammates, gave an insight into the Duchess' hobbies on Instagram.

In the long dedication to Meghan, Delfina referred to the activities she and Meghan get up to, writing: "Can't wait to see you again soon, to share thrill, hikes, and just more chill time."

Given that Meghan has always been vocal about her love of yoga, we suspect that the 'chill time' Delfina wrote about includes regular yoga sessions, but hiking isn’t something Prince Harry's wife has expressed a love for in the past, so perhaps it's a new hobby?

